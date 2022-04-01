ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

Case closed, charges expunged in 2019 timber theft allegations

By Johnathan Manning
KPLC TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The case has been closed and all charges expunged against a...

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
Public Safety
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
KGET

Man charged with 48 felonies in copper wire thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused copper wire thief whom a private investigator referred to as “Public Enemy No. 1” in the agriculture business was charged Monday with 48 felonies and five misdemeanors. Christopher Williams, 46, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $500,000 bail. Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Williams has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

FBI offers $15k reward for Jan 6 fugitive accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of January 6 rioter Jonathan Daniel Pollock. The 23-year-old central Florida man from Lakeland faces multiple high-level charges and is accused of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon”, according to the FBI. The FBI offices in DC and in Tampa, Florida issued the call for information. “We’ve been trying to locate Mr Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
K945

Louisiana Man Catches Burglar and Hogties Him

Crime is a problem in New Orleans. Vigilante justice, Batman-style is never advisable, but it seems to have worked well for this guy. New Orleans resident Eric Hernandez is the Batman in this story. The Louisiana native, came home to find and oddly dressed man in his house rummaging through his things. Hernandez, instead of fleeing the home and calling the police, sprung in to action. Knowing that police response time in NOLA is slow for several reasons, Hernandez was able to detain the would-be thief with what appears to be electrical chords and duct tape.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

