ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Take a ride in a robot semi-truck, a potential solution to snags in U.S. supply chain

By Peter O'Dowd
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, I jumped behind the wheel of a semi-truck to learn what it takes to get a commercial driver's license. The country is short about 80,000 truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Association. And schools like the one I went to in Phoenix are busy trying to keep...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
freightwaves.com

Zero-emission vehicle regulations on the rise, strong partnerships help fleets get ahead

Electric vehicles have been a popular talking point in the logistics industry for several years. At the same time, climate change research — and consumer sentiment toward it — has pushed companies across all industries to reevaluate their business practices through a more eco-conscious lens. With all eyes on EVs and their projected role in meeting urgent sustainability targets, emission regulations are on the rise.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Dealers Annoyed With Price of EV Charger Installs

As the industry continues struggling with its planned swap to electric vehicles, we’ve seen plenty of framing suggesting dealer networks are only too happy to participate. But it’s usually juxtaposed with articles indicating that pushback exists, typically whenever the metaphorical rubber meets the road. This month provided several premium examples stemming from the National Automobile Dealers Association Expo (NADA Show 2022) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#U S Economy#Take A Ride#Solution#Vehicles#Gps
torquenews.com

Washington State aims for all new Passenger Vehicles Sales to be Electric by 2030

Last week the Washington State legislature passed a bill, now heading to Governor Inslee’s desk, that bans the sale, registration, and purchase of new gasoline powered vehicles, beginning with model year 2030. An earlier bill proposing the same, though also including a controversial road usage fee, was rejected last year. This time the bill doesn’t include the fee and is likely to pass. If it does, Washington State’s ban will go into effect before all other states.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Philadelphia

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

Vietnam’s VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory

The automotive newcomer said it will spend about $2 billion in the first phase of construction of the 1,976-acre North Carolina factory and will continue to invest in future phases. That first phase, which is expected to be completed by July 2024, will have the capacity to produce 150,000 vehicles annually.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Canada, U.S. Shippers Brace For Possible CP Rail Strike, Latest Supply-chain Disruption

Thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, have threatened to strike this week, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices. The strike is the latest risk to Canada's battered supply chain, which last year weathered floods in...
TRAFFIC
PBS NewsHour

U.S. seeks new lithium sources as demand for clean energy grows

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — The race is on to produce more lithium in the United States. The U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals — and the industry that mines, extracts and processes the chemical element is poised to grow. But it also faces a host of challenges from environmentalists, Indigenous groups and government regulators.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hypebeast.com

Volvo Is Testing Wireless Charging Technology With New Fleet of XC40 Recharge EVs

Volvo will soon be testing out wireless charging for its XC40 Recharge EV fleet in Gothenburg, Sweden in partnership with taxi company Cabonline. Over the course of three years, Volvo will be using new wireless chargers in the Gothenburg Green City Zone that have been delivered by Momentum Dynamics, a firm specializing in the area. Compatible vehicles will simply have to park over a charging pad that’s been embedded in the street and the charging will begin automatically, sending energy through the pad to a receiver unit in the car. To help drivers align with the pad, the XC40 Recharge fleet will also be equipped with 360-degree cameras. Volvo says that the charging pads can deliver a flow of 40kW, making it four times faster than a wired 11kW AC charger and almost as fast as a wired 50kW DC fast charger.
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Vehicle-to-home charging is coming as demand for electric vehicles climbs

March 29 (UPI) -- As manufacturers introduce new models of electric vehicles, demand for them is growing steadily. New EV sales in the U.S. roughly doubled in 2021 and could double again in 2022, from 600,000 to 1.2 million. Auto industry leaders expect that EVs could account for at least half of all new U.S. car sales by the end of the decade.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Mexico’s heavy-duty truck production, exports surge

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico’s heavy-duty truck production, exports surge in February; Mattel will invest $47 million in a Mexican factory; Cummins moves a production line to San Luis Potosí; and traffickers create a logistics company to distribute meth.
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Video Tries To Get To The Bottom Of Solar-Powered Electric Vehicles

Solar charging sounds like it is the solution to electric vehicles’ biggest problem - the weight and cost of the huge battery they have to carry around in order to not induce range anxiety in their owners. It would also reduce the need to charge the vehicle, making the deal even sweeter.
CARS
TechRadar

Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki & Yamaha form joint battery-swapping company for EVs

Japan’s big four motorcycle companies - Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha - have come together to form an entity that will standardise swappable batteries for electric powered vehicles. Along with Japanese petroleum company Eneos, the Japanese bike majors are forming a new company called Gachaco, which will not only...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy