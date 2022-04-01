The French Revolution is recreated on set of Ridley Scott's upcoming Apple+ historical drama Napoleon as cast film battlefield scenes in Oxfordshire

The cast and crew of Sir Ridley Scott's historical drama about Napoleon Bonaparte were taken back in time as they filmed scenes on location in Oxfordshire on Friday.

Expected for release next year, a camp of white tents and multiple French flags were seen flying as scenes were filmed this week.

Extras were seen dressed in military uniforms typical of the French Revolution era during which Napoleon was the de facto leader of the French Republic as First Consul from 1799 to 1804.

Extras were seen on horseback as they acted out the Revolutionary Wars while standing in a realistic camp in a battlefield.

A number of big names are attached to the Apple+ movie, including Joaquin Phoenix, 47, in the titular role of Napoleon.

Vanessa Kirby is to replace Jodie Comer in the project, which was formerly known as Kitbag.

The 33-year-old actress will play Josephine in the historical epic which centres on Napoleon's rise on the battlefield and in politics, while focusing on the passionate love between him and Josephine.

Killing Eve star Jodie, 28, was forced to drop out of the project because of a scheduling conflict with her theatre debut in London's West End show Prima Facie, with the star and describing the situation as 'rubbish'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: 'Unfortunately, due to Covid and changes of schedule, I don't think I can make Kitbag work right now due to a scheduling conflict.'

Sources previously indicated that the part would be Jodie's raunchiest role yet, although Vanessa – whose previous credits include The Crown and Hobbs & Shaw – will now take on the responsibility of portraying Napoleon's lover.

An insider said last year: 'Jodie has done sexy roles before but nothing like this, it's really pushing the boundaries. But she felt it was right for the character and has thrown caution to the wind on it.'

The drama about Napoleon Bonaparte will look at the French leader's climb to power through the lens of their volatile relationship.

Napoleon and Josephine's relationship is described as, 'addictive and often volatile,' with Josephine said to be his, 'one true love'.

Apple Studios picked up the project in October 2020 with Sir Ridley coming aboard to direct, reuniting with his Gladiator star Phoenix.

Speaking about the film, Sir Ridley said: 'Napoleon is a man I've always been fascinated by.

'He came out of nowhere to rule everything –but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine.

'He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn't, he conquered it to destroy her.

'No actor could ever embody Napoleon like Joaquin.'

The film is due to be released on Apple TV+ next year.