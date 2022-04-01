ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Gough vows to make Yorkshire 'great again' with the right people now in place after members voted in Lord Kamlesh Patel as chairman... as the interim managing director sets out his vision to rebuild the club following race storm

Darren Gough has vowed to make Yorkshire great again after a winter of discontent in which the very existence of English cricket's most decorated club came under threat.

A matter of hours after members voted in Lord Kamlesh Patel as chairman - thus satisfying ECB demands on reform in exchange for the right to host England matches - Gough spoke with optimism about the future following the race storm that has engulfed Headingley.

'People are going to make mistakes; they're going to continue to make mistakes. But it's about forgiveness, it's about education, it's about moving forward together to make us great again,' Gough, Yorkshire's interim managing director, said.

Darren Gough has vowed to make Yorkshire great again after a winter of discontent
Yorkshire celebrate winning the County Championship title that they won in 2014

'We want to be on the front and back pages for the right reasons, and we haven't been. We've got an opportunity now with the people we've got in place for other cricket clubs to say: 'That's how we want to do it going forward'.'

The securing of June's Test against New Zealand and the one-day international versus South Africa the following month has had an immediate impact on the cricket budget.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been signed as a second overseas player alongside compatriot Haris Rauf for the Vitality Blast.

The pair will be unavailable for four group matches in early June due to international duty against West Indies but will be available for the remainder of the Twenty20 tournament.

Gough spoke optimistically a matter of hours after members voted in Lord Kamlesh Patel as chairman
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been signed as a second overseas player

Yorkshire are also in the market for a top-order batter to join fast bowler Rauf - who will feature across the first six rounds - in County Championship cricket.

An audacious bid for one international captain in Babar Azam, of Pakistan, did not bear fruit but another for Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne might ahead of the club's opening fixture against Gloucestershire on April 14.

With Gary Ballance missing due to mental health reasons, Tom Kohler-Cadmore recovering from concussion and Joe Root not available until the end of this month, the four-day team is lacking experience in the top six.

Members backed ECB demands on reform in exchange for the right to host England matches

