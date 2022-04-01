ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

100-year-old National Park ranger retires

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago

The National Park Service was only around 6 years old when Betty Reid Soskin was born. Soskin is 100 years old and is retiring as a National Park Service ranger.

Soskin became a permanent NPS employee in 2011, and has been leading programs at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.

But those who took her tours got more than the standard history that is displayed in cases around the site. Soskin shared her own life experiences since she lived through the time period she was hired to interpret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKRD7_0ewatTsV00
Retiring FILE PHOTO: National Park Service Ranger Betty Reid Soskin smiles during an interview at Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, Calif., July 12, 2016. Soskin, the nation's oldest active park ranger, is hanging up her smokey hat at the age of 100. She retired Thursday, March 31, 2022, after more than 15 years at the park, the National Park Service announced. Soskin "spent her last day providing an interpretive program to the public and visiting with coworkers," a Park Service statement said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Ben Margot/AP)

“I am grateful for her lifelong dedication to sharing her story and wish her all the best in retirement. Her efforts remind us that we must seek out and give space for all perspectives so that we can tell a more full and inclusive history of our nation. Congratulations, Betty!” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a news release announcing Soskin’s retirement.

Soskin grew up in a Cajun-Creole, African American family who moved to Oakland, California after the New Orleans flood of 1927. She graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland and remembers when ferry boats predated the bridges that cross San Francisco Bay. She was a file clerk for the Boilermaker’s A-36 union during World War II. She and her husband went on to open Reid’s Records, one of the first Black-owned music stores in the area in 1945. The store remained open until 2019.

Soskin also worked on the staff of city council members, county government officials and two members of the state assembly.

Before finding a career with the park service, Soskin participated in meetings with the city leaders and park service representatives for the plan to develop the historical park. She then worked with the federal agency on a grant funded by PG&E to discover stories of African Americans on the World War II home front. That project led to her being hired in a temporary position at the National Park Service at the age of 84.

“Being a primary source in the sharing of that history — my history — and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling,” Soskin said in announcing her retirement. “It has proven to bring meaning to my final years.”

The park will be celebrating Soskin and her retirement on April 16.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iris on national park battlefield may mark razed Black homes

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for newly freed slaves was demolished to expand a national park commemorating the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana iris and African lilies that the village's residents may have planted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, CA
Government
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Government
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Reid Soskin
The Independent

People’s Convoy: DC truckers to pack up and leave town after three weeks of protest

The People’s Convoy of trucks protesting Covid-19 mandates that have largely been lifted is to pack up and leave the Washington, DC region.After three weeks of circling the Beltway around the nation’s capital with forays into the city to be stuck behind someone riding a bike and have abuse hurled at them by residents, the truckers are planning to return to California.Co-organiser Mike Landis announced on Sunday night the group would begin its journey back across the country in the coming days, The Daily Beast reports.“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to...
PROTESTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

97-year-old Florida home demolished to make way for parking garage

After staying in the downtown for 97 years, the home of one of Boca Raton’s pioneers seemed like it might last forever. But then it was knocked down to accommodate new development. The long-lasting residence, at 136 E. Boca Raton Road, was built in Boca Raton in 1925 by one of the city’s first developers, Harley Gates. It also became the longtime home of Jack Cramer, the building contractor ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ranger#Retirement#Ferry Boats#San Francisco Bay#The National Park Service#Nps#Cajun Creole#African American#Castlemont High School#City Council
Inside Nova

Container ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay

Plans are still being devised for how to refloat a huge container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday night. No one was injured, and as of late last week, there were no indications of any pollution, according to Maryland’s Department of the Environment. “Right now,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Washingtonian.com

Police Block Highway Exits as Trucker Convoy Rolls Up I-395

A convoy of truckers and others who oppose President Biden, vaccine mandates, and lots of other stuff got off the Capital Beltway Monday and drove up I-395 toward downtown DC, where police say they’ve closed roads and exits into downtown. Motorists should expect delays, authorities say. The expedition to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Anchorage Daily News

Man sought in killings of homeless people in New York and Washington, D.C.

The search for a man who police say fatally shot two homeless people and wounded three others in Washington D.C. and New York City intensified Monday with authorities releasing a video of a person of interest. “We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video,” D.C. police...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Bay News 9

City of Groveland set to demolish 100-year-old building

GROVELAND, Fla. – A 100-year-old building is being demolished after the city deemed it an unsafe structure, but not everyone agrees it should be torn down. The Newett Building is old in age, but for many, holds years of memories, especially for 66-year-old Wilma Toth Brown. As Brown walks...
GROVELAND, FL
WFXR

Blue Ridge Parkway recruiting volunteers for 2022 Project Parkway

(WFXR) — The National Park Service (NPS) is gearing up for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” service day, which will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway next month. This park-wide volunteer project on April 23 will not only help complete some much-needed work at various locations across the park, but it is also ideal for people interested in […]
CHARITIES
Outsider.com

Nearly 500-Year Old Hunting Bow Found Submerged at Lake Clark National Park in Alaska

Talk about a wild discovery — employees at Lake Clark National Park found a hunting bow that’s estimated to be close to 500 years old. It’s true, Outsiders. Workers with the National Park Service (NPS) discovered a 54-inch hunting bow submerged in two feet of water at Lake Clark National Park in Alaska. Scientists believe that the cold temperature of the water and the lack of oxygen helped it survive out in the elements all these years. Speaking of which, the bow is estimated to have been first created sometime between 1506 and 1660.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy