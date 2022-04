Guns & Hoses 14 returns to the Ford Center on Saturday, April 9th (2022), just eight months after Guns & Hoses 13 took place in the same arena back in August. This time around, another 30 first responders, some newcomers along with several seasoned Guns & Hoses vets, representing local police and fire departments, as well as emergency medical services will step between the ropes two at a time and duke it out over the course of 15 fights for 911 Gives Hope, and to help their team take home the coveted Guns & Hoses championship belt.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO