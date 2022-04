A year after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya is stepping up his creativity behind the camera. In his first co-writing credit, the Brit star has helped pen futuristic dystopian drama The Kitchen for Netflix alongside Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses, Gangs of London) from an original idea by Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Emmerson (Calm with Horses). Kaluuya will also produce the feature under his 59% Productions banner, while Emmerson produces for DMC Film, the production company co-founded by Michael Fassbender.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominee 'Flee' to Be Adapted as YA...

