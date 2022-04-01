ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact Announces Knockouts Championship Match For Rebellion

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTasha Steelz will defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at the upcoming Rebellion PPV. Rosemary became the new #1 contender by winning a 10-woman Battle Royale on last...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Seth Rollins Reveals His WrestleMania Storyline Is “Close To The Truth”

During an interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins commented on his WWE Wrestlemania 38 storyline of trying to find an opponent:. “You do what I’ve been doing and you try to make it work. That’s what I’ve done the last few weeks, try to work my way into WrestleMania. People say, ‘this is ridiculous, this is preposterous, you’re Seth Freakin Rollins, how can you miss WrestleMania?’ If you only knew how close to the truth this storyline was, your mind would be blown. This is a very legitimate situation for me. The pieces went haywire at Day 1 in Atlanta. COVID blew the whole thing up, you see Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE Championship, all hell broke loose, and its dominoes. Everything has to fall. Bobby Lashley gets hurt. Everything is chaos after that. This is a very legitimate situation that has translated to screen time every Monday and it’s been a fun story because it’s the only match that is up in the air. It’s the only thing you can follow every week and go, ‘what’s going to happen next? What are these weird crossroads we’re going to get into to get into the finish line?’ It’s been fun. Not my ideal way to go into WrestleMania, it’s a lot of extra stress, but it’s been a party and we’re going to get there one way or another. I’m very excited to get to Dallas and I’m going to have my WrestleMania moment one way or the other.”
WWE
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
PWMania

New MLW World Tag Team Champions Crowned

EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman are your new MLW World Tag Team Champions. Thursday’s MLW Fusion episode saw Nduka and Tankman capture the straps by defeating Slice Boogie and Danny Rivera of 5150. This is the first reign for Nduka and Tankman in MLW, and their first time teaming...
WWE
PWMania

Bayley and Asuka Reportedly Brought To WrestleMania 38 Week

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
PWMania

Will Toni Storm Shine In AEW?

Toni Storm arrived in All Elite Wrestling last night, but as the late, great George Carlin might say, it could just be considered a “rain event” instead. Don’t get me wrong, as I wrote when Toni left WWE amid frustrations with the lack of direction with her career, she’s an extremely talented performer that absolutely has the potential to be a big star and she would add depth to the All Elite roster if she inked a deal there. The same can be said right now, Toni is a very good competitor that can go in the ring and has a unique level of charisma.
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Says Barry Horowitz Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame Instead of Goldberg

During a virtual signing with Highspots, Bret Hart talked about former WWE star Barry Horowitz and said the following:. “Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Fame where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Announces Zero Hour, More Mystery Clients

New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube. Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Preview For Tonight (4/1)

The WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 Class will be inducted tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX. The ceremony will air live on Peacock directly after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. The hosts are Kayla Braxton & Corey Graves. Below is the lineup of Hall Of...
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Talks The Steiner Brothers Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T discussed the Steiner Brothers going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. WWE confirmed the news on Monday. They join The Undertaker, Vader, and Queen Sharmell in the class. Shad Gaspard is also getting the Warrior Award. “Rick and Scott...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Edge Possibly Leading New WWE Stable

WWE reportedly has plans for a major new heel faction on the RAW brand. A pitch was recently made for WWE Hall of Famer Edge to lead a heel stable, and Fightful Select reports that unless plans change, the stable could begin to form imminently. It was noted that with...
WWE
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – March 31, 2022

King shoves Gresham before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gresham with a side headlock takeover. King answers with the headscissors escape. King talks smack to Gresham. Strong lockup. King backs Gresham into the ropes. King delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. King dumps Gresham out of the ring. Gresham immediately slides back into the ring. Gresham tells King to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Gresham ducks under two clotheslines from King. Gresham applies a wrist lock. King drives his knee into the midsection of Gresham. King tosses Gresham out of the ring. Gresham has no time for King’s ringside shenanigans. King kicks Gresham in the gut. King sends Gresham to the ring apron. King rakes the eyes of Gresham. King with The Slingshot Corkscrew Pescado. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King kicks Gresham in the ribs. King resets the referee’s ten count. King with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor.
WWE
PWMania

Video: FTR Win The Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles

AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) to capture the ROH tag team titles. After the match, the two teams shook hands and FTR left. However, The Young Bucks entered the ring and hit the Briscoes with superkicks. FTR then challenged the Bucks to a match and the Bucks accepted but said it would be on Dynamite.
WWE
PWMania

Planned Match Order For WrestleMania 38 Tonight

The planned match order for WrestleMania 38 Night One has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The order below is what was scheduled as of this afternoon, but things are always subject to change:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is scheduled to...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
NFL
PWMania

Updated WrestleMania SmackDown Preview For Tomorrow Night

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.
