Michigan’s Four Biggest April Fool’s Day Pranks

Last July we covered how Sara Holden, a professional stunt driver & actress was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off, and instead shot a stunt in River Rouge, Detroit. It turns out the car flip was for an upcoming short film that she just released called #momlife. The movie shows her setting up for her daughters birthday party, when she forgets her daughters present and has to go home to get it. On the way there, she calls her Ex-Husband (Dipsh*t) only to find out he got the same present, so it's a rush back to the party.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO