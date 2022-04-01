ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

UA to break ground on innovation building today

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the groundbreaking ceremony for the physical hub of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, I³R, will be today at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

What : Groundbreaking for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R)

When : Friday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Where : Corner of West Dickson and West Whiteside Street in Fayetteville, Ark.

Speakers :

  • Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson
  • U.S. Senator John Boozman
  • Ranu Jung, executive director of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R)
  • David Snow, interim vice chancellor for economic development
