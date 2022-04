You don't have to actually know a lot about cryptocurrency to think it's going to be a big part of our economic futures. At least, that's according to a new survey from Quinnipiac University, which found that while 43% of adults say they think cryptocurrencies will become a dominant economic force in the long term, only 28% say they've heard or read "a lot" about cryptocurrencies and 38% say they have heard or read "some."

