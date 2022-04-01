The Best Hair Loss Shampoos For Men [ photo ]

Hair loss is a sad reality for almost all men.

Luckily, some types of hair loss can be completely reversed. For example, hair loss (alopecia) due to stress, illness, or poor diet, can often resolve itself over time. Hair loss due to chronic pulling is known as traction alopecia. This can happen to men who pull their hair back under hats, wear man buns, ponytails, tight braids, or cornrows. Traction alopecia can be reversed if you catch it early enough and change to wearing relaxed styles.

In cases of temporary hair loss, shampoos that promote a strong blood supply and energy to the roots of your hair will help encourage regeneration. Ideal ingredients include caffeine, niacin, and peppermint oil.

We searched high and low for products with the best natural and medicinal formulas to fight hair loss in men. Read on to discover the best hair loss shampoos for men, so you can keep your hair looking its best.

1. Blu Atlas | Shampoo

Blu Atlas products are completely free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and fragrances that can irritate your scalp and weaken your hair. Blu Atlas Shampoo also contains high-quality all-natural ingredients that support the health of your hair follicles.

Jojoba oil is excellent for carrying nutrients deep into your skin, as the oil has a very similar texture to your skin’s own sebum. Jojoba oil contains vitamins A, E, and D, plus antioxidants and fatty acids. Jojoba oil can thicken hair and prevent hair loss, so it is an ideal ingredient to support your thinning hair.

As Blu Atlas Shampoo contains no chemical ingredients, it is ideal for use alongside prescribed or medicinal topical treatments for hair loss. We recommend this shampoo to support topical treatment, or to encourage hair growth following temporary or early signs of hair loss.

2. Alpecin | C1 Caffeine Shampoo

Alpecin C1 Caffeine Shampoo is a German hair growth treatment that has hit success around the world. The secret of Alpecin C1 is the caffeine complex, containing caffeine, zinc, and Niacin. The complex increases blood flow to the hair follicles energizes them, and maximizes the delivery of oxygen and nutrients.

We really liked the scent of Alpecin C1, which was fresh and masculine. It didn’t have the tell-tale scent of coffee at all.

The key to seeing thicker-looking hair in three months with Alpecin C1 is how you apply it. You should wash your hair daily, and while you apply Alpecin C1, you need to massage all over your scalp with your fingertips. This will maximize the uptake of the ingredients and increase blood flow to your scalp. You need to leave it on for a full two minutes before washing it out, but we felt that the results were worth it.

3. Nizoral | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a hard-hitting treatment for permanent hair loss and dandruff. Nizoral use 1% Ketoconazole, a medicinal active ingredient proven to combat hair loss. Ketoconazole works to reduce the amount of testosterone in the scalp. When testosterone is converted to dihydrotestosterone it destroys hair follicles permanently, and this is what causes male pattern hair loss.

The over-the-counter Nizoral shampoo is very accessible and we think that it’s great that all men can try this product for a fair price. But if you want to try Nizoral 2%, you can speak to your dermatologist. We also loved that Nizoral makes an accompanying Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager. You’ll like how it feels to use and it will encourage better blood flow to your hair follicles.

However, some reviewers did find that Nizoral was too harsh. They reported that their hair felt unpleasant and their scalp was irritated after use. We recommend this product only for hair loss due to male pattern baldness. Also, you should take the time to apply an intensive conditioner afterward, as recommended by Nizoral.

4. Lumin | Advanced Keratin Recovery Shampoo

Lumin Advanced Keratin Recovery Shampoo looked great on our bathroom shelves and felt amazing on our scalps. This shampoo is packed with natural ingredients to support the health of your hair and invigorate your scalp.

The core ingredient of Lumin Advanced Shampoo is keratin, a type of protective protein found in your skin, hair, and nails. Keratin smoothes down the follicle of your hair and will help it appear thicker, shinier, and stronger. Keratin will help reduce hair loss and maximize the appearance of the hair you do have.

We also loved the use of peppermint oil and tea tree leaf oil. These made the Keratin Recovery shampoo smell great, but also gave a cooling feeling when it was massaged into the scalp. You’ll feel the benefit as it increases blood flow to the scalp. Help it along by massaging it in well with your fingertips.

5. Dove Men+Care | Dermacare Scalp Shampoo + Conditioner

The Dove Men+Care Dermacare Shampoo contains 1% Pyrithione Zinc. This means that it is ideal for supporting hair growth caused by various factors. It is also antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, so it’s great for combating dandruff or skin complaints on your scalp too.

This highly-rated shampoo is a less hard-hitting medicinal product than others on our list. We really liked how nourishing and gentle the product was. If you have sensitive skin, mild hair loss, and suffer from other scalp complaints, this product is ideal for you.

We liked that the formula also included tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil, which encourage blood flow to the scalp and feel super refreshing. But, we felt the best feature of this product was the inclusion of caffeine. You will love how caffeine energizes your hair follicles, stimulates new growth, and encourages your hair to come back fighting.

6. Pura D’or | Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo

Pura D’or Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo is an all-natural powerhouse! It’s packed to the brim with botanicals, including its proprietary blend of 17+ key herbal ingredients. We loved the huge bottle with a handy pump dispenser, which made this shampoo super functional and good value.

Pura D’or claim that their Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo is clinically tested to reduce hair loss due to breakage. The ingredients certainly support this; there are zero harmful chemicals in this product. The aloe-vera-based formula with argan oil will certainly nourish hair that is breaking and dropping from loss of moisture and nutrients.

To mention but a few star ingredients, the shampoo contains niacin and biotin to stimulate and support new hair growth. Red Korean Seaweed Extract and He Shou Wu feed hair roots and reduce hair thinning. You’ll love this shampoo if you are suffering from weak and brittle hair, or alopecia due to stress or overprocessing of your hair.

7. Hims | Hair Thickening Shampoo

Hims Hair Thickening shampoo comes in an attractive bottle and contains an innovative herbal ingredient called saw palmetto. This is a species of palm that is claimed to inhibit the hormone dihydrotestosterone, which causes male pattern baldness. Saw palmetto has a long history as a folk medicine, but has not yet been proven scientifically as a rival to medicinal treatments such as minoxidil.

Reviewers really liked how effective it was as a shampoo, having left their hair feeling full, clean, and lustrous. We also found that it smelled good, and really liked using the conditioner in conjunction with it to nourish the hair even more.

8. Ultrax Labs | Hair Surge Stimulating Shampoo

This red and black pump bottle from Ultrax Labs looked hot in our showers and packed a punch, with a promising list of active ingredients. The concentrated, extra-strength formula utilizes both caffeine and saw palmetto in a science-backed formulation called Advanced CaffeinoPlex.

Advanced CaffeinoPlex promises to energize your hair follicles and battle the baldness-inducing hormone dihydrotestosterone. Hair Surge Stimulating Shampoo also contains niacin to maximize the blood flow and oxygen reaching your roots.

We liked that it was made in the USA and contained no harmful chemicals that could worsen hair loss. You’ll appreciate that it’s also a great shampoo that leaves your hair volumized and full.

9. Lush | New Shampoo Bar

The only hard shampoo on this list, this bar is a spicy way to combat hair loss from natural cosmetics company Lush. The bar comes with zero plastic packaging, is ideal for travel purposes, and can replace the equivalent of 3 large bottles of shampoo.

Lush utilizes cinnamon, peppermint, and clove oil to increase blood flow to the scalp. The ingredients felt warm and invigorating to use and you’ll love how they smell. The bar also includes rosemary oil, which research shows could be as effective as minoxidil for generating new hair growth.

If you have hair loss following illness, stress, or from traction, we recommend this as an excellent, eco-friendly shampoo bar. To use, simply rub it over wet hair. Then, massage it to a lather and rinse it out. You need to let your bar dry thoroughly by storing it in a draining soap dish.

10. American Crew | Anti-Dandruff and Sebum Control Shampoo

We liked how no-frills this American Crew Shampoo was. Widely available and reasonably priced with basic packaging, American Crew Shampoo is a great drugstore product for most men suffering hair loss.

The active ingredient is 1% Pyrithione Zinc, so it’s a gentle way to stimulate new hair growth. It will also help eliminate scalp issues such as spots or dandruff, thanks to the antimicrobial properties of Pyrithione Zinc.

But you’ll also benefit from the peppermint, tea tree, and rosemary oils in American Crew Shampoo. These ingredients will increase blood flow to the scalp, and help invigorate your hair follicles. We recommend this shampoo as a great all-rounder for milder hair loss and scalp issues, or for sensitive skin.

11. Jack Black | True Volume Thickening Shampoo

As expected, the packaging for Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo looks both classy and classic. We loved that the shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, and fragrances, so it won’t irritate your scalp or cause further hair loss.

The formula is full of natural hair-strengthening botanicals and skips medicinal ingredients. The proprietary hair-thickening blend is dubbed Expansion Technology and works to keep your hair follicles healthy. Creatine, an amino acid, is included to strengthen hair and add volume to your existing strands. Wheat protein bulks up your hair to keep it looking full.

We would recommend this product to be used alongside a medicinal topical treatment such as minoxidil foam. The formula will make the best of your existing hair and invigorate your scalp.

12. Thick Head | Clear Head Anti-Thinning 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner

Easily one of the best hair loss shampoos for men, the Thick Head Anti-Thinning 2-in-1 is a super functional product that battles dihydrotestosterone, the hormonal cause of permanent hair loss. The shampoo is part of a collection of products designed to work together to get your hair growing again, including a spray-on minoxidil treatment.

The Anti-Thinning 2-in-1 Shampoo itself does not contain active medicinal ingredients. But, it is full of growth-stimulating oils and botanicals. Caffeine and niacin will energize and oxygenate your hair follicles. Biotin and hydrolyzed wheat protein will fortify your existing hair strands. Argan oil will nourish your hair and scalp with moisture.

We felt that the shampoo was effective at reducing hair loss, but some reviewers found it made their scalps a little itchy. If you don’t have sensitive skin and are noticing the start of hormonal hair loss, we recommend this product in conjunction with the DHT-fighting range from Thick Head.

FAQ: The Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men

Our readers often send us questions about hair loss shampoos for men, so we thought we would break the most common ones down.

Can a hair loss shampoo treat male pattern baldness?

Unfortunately, male pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, will affect around half of white men before they reach 50 years old. Other ethnicities, most notably Asian men, are less commonly affected. Male pattern baldness results from hormonal changes and there is no true cure.

But, there is an FDA-approved topical treatment for hair loss, and that is Minoxidil. For as long as you use it, it will slow down the rate of hair loss and encourage new hair growth. Excitingly, some studies show that rosemary oil could be as effective as Minoxidil, with fewer side effects.

Unfortunately, as it takes a long time to soak into the scalp, Minoxidil is not available in shampoo form. Two topical medications that are available in shampoos are 1% Pyrithione zinc and 2% Ketoconazole. They are less effective than Minoxidil but have fewer side effects.

Does hair loss shampoo work if the hair loss is not due to male pattern baldness?

Hair loss shampoos work primarily if there are existing scalp conditions such as dandruff (also known as seborrheic dermatitis) or psoriasis, either of which can cause temporary hair loss. With either condition, the key reason for hair loss is inflammation. Certain hair loss shampoos can calm this down and relax the scalp to the point where your hair benefits.

Unfortunately, beyond that, shampoos tend not to be effective partners in combating male pattern baldness. Shampoos don’t spend enough time on the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Instead, they are primarily designed to treat underlying conditions that can greatly contribute to hair loss.

How long does it take for a hair loss shampoo to yield results?

While it might not be immediately obvious, your hair loss shampoo should be working its magic from the get-go to start slowing down the possibility of hair loss. The healthier your hair gets, the greater the likelihood that it will grow back better than ever. Over the course of two months, you’ll notice steady progress in your hair’s overall health, and unless you’re suffering from severe male pattern baldness, your hair should begin growing back healthier.

Are hair loss shampoos safe?

In general, they should be. However, you need to pay attention to ingredients and customer reviews to be sure a hair loss shampoo is right for you. If it contains any of the beneficial ingredients we’ve listed below, that’s a good sign. On the other hand, if they contain any of the ingredients that we’ll be warning you to avoid, then you might have a problem.

A poorly formulated hair loss shampoo with harmful ingredients can exacerbate your hair loss problem, further damaging your already compromised hair.

What ingredients should a hair loss shampoo contain?

Here are some of the ingredients you should seek out in a hair loss shampoo for men:

Aloe vera contains the combined force of vitamins A, C, and E, all of which facilitate cell turnover and promote healthy cell growth and shiny hair.

Algae extracts are loaded with proteins, vitamins, and various nutrients to promote hair quality. The best of the various algae you might find in a shampoo product is red algae.

Horsetail is part of the fern family and is an incredible source of silica. This mineral promotes healthy hair and makes hair less prone to breakage.

Biotin is also known as vitamin B7. This water-soluble vitamin aids cellular metabolism and helps create more resilient hair, skin, and nails.

Saw palmetto is a botanical that is sourced from North American berries and helps to slow hair loss.

Jojoba protein is known for its hydrating benefits, making it perfect for breathing new life into your hair. It’s known to soothe the scalp and promote healthier hair. This ingredient is prominently featured in our top-rated Blu Atlas shampoo.

Peppermint extract not only provides a wonderful fresh smell but also soothes the scalp and maintains a healthy environment for hair to grow.

Who doesn’t love rosemary? Rosemary extract is believed to not only slow hair loss but also promote hair growth. In fact, a 2013 study in Japan conducted on mice with testosterone-associated hair loss actually found that rosemary oil contributed to hair regrowth.

Ginseng is believed to promote hair growth by increasing the dermal cells found on your scalp, thereby reinforcing your hair follicles and roots.

What ingredients should be avoided in a hair loss shampoo?

Here are the three types of ingredients you will want to steer clear of in a hair loss shampoo.

We never really used to think long and hard about parabens in our shampoos and conditioners. Now we’re realizing, thanks to numerous studies, that they’re not helping our hair but instead expanding the lifespan of a product to our hair’s detriment. In addition, people who use shampoos or conditioners with parabens can have minor allergic reactions that cause itchiness, flaking, irritation—all of which can all result in hair loss.

When our shampoos and conditioners lather and become thicker and bubblier, that’s thanks to sulfates. While small amounts of sulfates can be used in moderation, the more frequent the use, the worse for your hair. This is because sulfates cause hair to lose protein, leading to weaker hair over time. Sulfates are not directly linked to hair loss. Still, they can severely damage your hair, so avoid products that have them in abundance.

When we mention alcohols, you should not take this as a blanket term for all alcohols. For example, some alcohols like fatty alcohols—including cetearyl alcohol, cetyl alcohol, and stearyl alcohol—may actually be good for your hair thanks to their conditioning properties. The main alcohols you’ll want to avoid in a shampoo product are isopropyl and propanol—these are both drying alcohols that will cause harm to both your scalp and hair.

How do I know if a hair loss shampoo is right for me?

The best way to know if a hair loss shampoo is worth buying is by focusing on testimonials and reviews from people who’ve purchased and used the product.

Likewise, you’ll want to delve into the product’s properties. A reputable brand that makes claims about hair loss prevention or hair growth stimulation will back up those claims with scientific proof—preferably clinical studies. If you’re interested in taking a look and are able to comprehend such material, dig in! starts here.