Coaching transition caps craziest offseason in Bucs history

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
The most chaotic offseason in Bucs history began when quarterback Tom Brady announced (via social media) his departure from football on Feb. 1. Less than six weeks later, Brady unretired. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — In this unrelenting Buccaneers offseason, surreality struck again Monday, as Todd Bowles’ plane taxied on a Charlotte runway.

Upon landing, the 58-year-old Bucs defensive coordinator discovered a text message from boss Bruce Arians, requesting that Bowles call him at once.

“And I called him, and he said, ‘Are you in town?’ I said, ‘No, I’m in Charlotte. It’s our week off; I’m traveling,’” Bowles recalled Thursday. “And he said, ‘I wanted to tell you in person, but I’m going to tell you over the phone: I’m going to step down (as head coach), and you’ll be the next man up.’”

Bowles still was absorbing those words when Arians asked him if he could return to Tampa immediately. Bowles’ offbeat response befitted this wildly improbable stretch in franchise lore.

“I said, ‘I’ve got floor seats to the Hornets and the Nuggets, I’m going to the basketball game,’” Bowles said, eliciting a laugh from the huddle of reporters surrounding him. “I said, ‘I’ll be back tomorrow (Tuesday).’”

Ever since that indigestible 30-27 loss to the Rams in a division playoff game on Jan. 23, Bucs fans have been courtside to one momentous episode after another; a wholly unexpected sequence of retirements and resuscitations, farewells and free-agent bonanzas.

“It’s been unlike any offseason I’ve ever experienced,” Bucs co-owner Joel Glazer said Thursday. “But it’s settled in a place that I think we’re in a great position, and I’m really looking forward.”

But to look back makes one appreciate the current position even more.

This wacky odyssey, of course, began the morning of Feb. 1, when Tom Brady announced his departure from football (without ever using the word “retirement”) in a lengthy Instagram post. Less than a month later, Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet delivered another shockwave by announcing his retirement at age 28.

Exactly two weeks later, Brady announced he was returning for a third season with the Bucs (and 23rd in the NFL).

Following that bombshell — as if on cue — was a succession of free agent re-signings, from center Ryan Jensen to cornerback Carlton Davis to tailback Leonard Fournette.

Even receiver Chris Godwin signed a long-term deal after initially getting the franchise tag a second consecutive year. Meantime, the team acquired veteran Patriots guard Shaq Mason in a trade and Falcons receiver Russell Gage and versatile Giants safety Logan Ryan via free agency.

Then on Wednesday, Arians, 69, stunned the fan base by announcing his retirement as part of an orchestrated succession plan allowing Bowles, his veteran defensive coordinator who played for him at Temple, to take over.

“It’s no better time to pass the torch than now,” Arians said Thursday.

Toss in some outlandish undercurrents (an alleged Brady-Arians rift, rumblings of a deal for the Dolphins to acquire Brady), and the result is the most chaotic offseason in this franchise’s 46 years of existence.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions,” Glazer said.

While other offseasons have included some pivotal, preposterous moments (i.e. flirtations with Bill Parcells, Doug Williams’ departure, ownership change), none have featured such a dizzying sequence of episodes.

“It’s certainly been challenging, but that’s the business,” general manager Jason Licht said. “You’ve got to expect the unexpected at all times. Bruce says that all the time.”

Indeed, a few more seismic story lines may be lurking.

Could tight end Rob Gronkowski sign on for another season? What about defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh? Could Baker Mayfield really sign on as Brady’s eventual heir? Speaking of Brady, does he extend his current deal or opt for free agency in 2023?

And does anyone else retire? “I’m not ready for that yet,” Licht said with a chuckle.

But at this rate, Bucs fans should be braced for anything.

“Hopefully there’s no other surprises here from now to the start of the season, and now I’m looking forward,” Glazer said. “That season can’t come soon enough.”

