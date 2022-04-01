Projecting the Colts' 2022 starting offense after initial free agency moves

The Indianapolis Colts have been relatively quiet when it comes to making moves in free agency. Instead, they’ve opted to make their major moves through trades.

The big acquisition came in the form of adding quarterback Matt Ryan, giving up just a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. There are still some major needs to address but now that the majority of free agency moves are likely behind us, we get a pretty decent look at what the starting lineups will look like.

While much of the offense will look similar, there are a few spots with new names at starting positions. The draft may change this lineup a bit, and we’ll provide an update after those selections have been made.

Using 11 personnel as our base offense, here’s a look at the projected starting offense for the Colts in 2022 as it currently stands:

QB Matt Ryan

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The big addition from the offseason. Ryan joins the Colts after spending 14 seasons with the Falcons. The Colts will be welcoming his leadership and offensive prowess after the Carson Wentz trade proved too volatile. Ryan is the unquestioned starter for the next two seasons. The question remains whether the Colts will add his successor in this draft or the next.

RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Entering Year 3, Taylor will be on the hunt to prove that he’s the best running back in the NFL. He certainly produced in that manner during the 2021 season but he’ll get a bit more competition with Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey seemingly healthy.

X-WR Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Pittman Jr. proved himself to be the team’s new alpha in the passing game. His 25.7% target share in 2021 was the highest of his career. Some of that was due to the lack of quality targets around him. Some of it was due to the growth of his game. Regardless, Pittman Jr. proved he can be the alpha for the passing game. Now, he just needs a running mate.

Z-WR Ashton Dulin

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts expect Dulin back this offseason after tendering him as a restricted free agent. Assuming another team doesn’t offer him, Dulin will be back with the Colts offense in 2022. As it stands right now, he’s the Z wide receiver in the formation, which goes to show that the Colts need more depth at the position. Expect a veteran free agent or early-round rookie to take this place by the start of the season.

Slot WR Parris Campbell

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If this were a two wide receiver set, Campbell would get the nod over Dulin as the WR2. And while Campbell could play the role as the Z wide receiver, he’s likely best suited to work in the slot. It’s the same old story with the former second-round pick. The speed and talent is extremely alluring. But can he stay healthy?

TE Mo Alie-Cox

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Following the Jack Doyle retirement, the Colts re-signed Alie-Cox to a three-year extension. This makes him the starter in the offense and even if the Colts were to draft a tight end at the end of the month, the starting role still belongs to the 28-year-old.

LT Matt Pryor

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Colts opted not to re-sign Eric Fisher, who is still a free agent as of this writing. They instead re-signed Pryor to a one-year deal and are giving him the first shot at earning the starting left tackle position. Expect the Colts to still draft a rookie but right now, it’s Pryor’s job to lose.

LG Quenton Nelson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Big Q isn’t going anywhere and the Colts are preparing to pay him up to $20 million per season on his next big deal, which could come as early as this summer.

C Ryan Kelly

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

No changes here. Kelly has been the anchor for the offensive line since he was drafted in 2016. Finding a viable backup for the former first-round pick is vital heading into the season.

RG Danny Pinter

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The departure of Mark Glowinski opens a void at this starting spot. But the Colts have essentially been grooming Pinter to step in since they drafted the Ball State product in 2020. They still need some more depth on the offensive line as a whole, but I’m intrigued to see Pinter step into a starting role.

RT Braden Smith

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

In the second season of his big extension, Smith will look to continue his work as the starting right tackle, providing the Colts with stability on the right side.