ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Projecting the Colts' 2022 starting offense after initial free agency moves

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGOcw_0ewaq7td00

The Indianapolis Colts have been relatively quiet when it comes to making moves in free agency. Instead, they’ve opted to make their major moves through trades.

The big acquisition came in the form of adding quarterback Matt Ryan, giving up just a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. There are still some major needs to address but now that the majority of free agency moves are likely behind us, we get a pretty decent look at what the starting lineups will look like.

While much of the offense will look similar, there are a few spots with new names at starting positions. The draft may change this lineup a bit, and we’ll provide an update after those selections have been made.

Using 11 personnel as our base offense, here’s a look at the projected starting offense for the Colts in 2022 as it currently stands:

QB Matt Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJreg_0ewaq7td00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The big addition from the offseason. Ryan joins the Colts after spending 14 seasons with the Falcons. The Colts will be welcoming his leadership and offensive prowess after the Carson Wentz trade proved too volatile. Ryan is the unquestioned starter for the next two seasons. The question remains whether the Colts will add his successor in this draft or the next.

RB Jonathan Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUuPv_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Entering Year 3, Taylor will be on the hunt to prove that he’s the best running back in the NFL. He certainly produced in that manner during the 2021 season but he’ll get a bit more competition with Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey seemingly healthy.

X-WR Michael Pittman Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUT5O_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Pittman Jr. proved himself to be the team’s new alpha in the passing game. His 25.7% target share in 2021 was the highest of his career. Some of that was due to the lack of quality targets around him. Some of it was due to the growth of his game. Regardless, Pittman Jr. proved he can be the alpha for the passing game. Now, he just needs a running mate.

Z-WR Ashton Dulin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jon6N_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts expect Dulin back this offseason after tendering him as a restricted free agent. Assuming another team doesn’t offer him, Dulin will be back with the Colts offense in 2022. As it stands right now, he’s the Z wide receiver in the formation, which goes to show that the Colts need more depth at the position. Expect a veteran free agent or early-round rookie to take this place by the start of the season.

Slot WR Parris Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbjnJ_0ewaq7td00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If this were a two wide receiver set, Campbell would get the nod over Dulin as the WR2. And while Campbell could play the role as the Z wide receiver, he’s likely best suited to work in the slot. It’s the same old story with the former second-round pick. The speed and talent is extremely alluring. But can he stay healthy?

TE Mo Alie-Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJb3h_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Following the Jack Doyle retirement, the Colts re-signed Alie-Cox to a three-year extension. This makes him the starter in the offense and even if the Colts were to draft a tight end at the end of the month, the starting role still belongs to the 28-year-old.

LT Matt Pryor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhe8V_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Colts opted not to re-sign Eric Fisher, who is still a free agent as of this writing. They instead re-signed Pryor to a one-year deal and are giving him the first shot at earning the starting left tackle position. Expect the Colts to still draft a rookie but right now, it’s Pryor’s job to lose.

LG Quenton Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9r2X_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Big Q isn’t going anywhere and the Colts are preparing to pay him up to $20 million per season on his next big deal, which could come as early as this summer.

C Ryan Kelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMoHG_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

No changes here. Kelly has been the anchor for the offensive line since he was drafted in 2016. Finding a viable backup for the former first-round pick is vital heading into the season.

RG Danny Pinter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9mtt_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The departure of Mark Glowinski opens a void at this starting spot. But the Colts have essentially been grooming Pinter to step in since they drafted the Ball State product in 2020. They still need some more depth on the offensive line as a whole, but I’m intrigued to see Pinter step into a starting role.

RT Braden Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reEHY_0ewaq7td00
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

In the second season of his big extension, Smith will look to continue his work as the starting right tackle, providing the Colts with stability on the right side.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver to Come out of Retirement, According to Report

A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Bobby Wagner’s Contract

Bobby Wagner has finally made his free-agent decision. He’s signing a whopper of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, despite being 32 years old. Per Adam Schefter, Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal that’s worth up to $65M. Wagner was reportedly deciding between the Rams and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Carson Wentz
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown takes another step to guarantee he won’t get signed

Wideout Antonio Brown told TMZ sports he won’t undergo ankle surgery until a team signs him to a new contract. After his nasty divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is still looking for a new home. However, it doesn’t look like he’s helping out his cause at all. In a recent interview with TMZ, Brown sure complicated things for himself.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Falcons
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Todd Bowles’ Comment On Bruce Arians Is Going Viral

Todd Bowles is officially the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians announced his retirement on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers have since promoted Bowles to the head coaching position to replace Arians. On Thursday afternoon, Bowles was introduced as the newest head coach of the Buccaneers. During...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

3 Ideal Targets For The Steelers With No. 20 Pick In The NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a surprise entrant into the postseason this year, sneaking into the last Wild Card spot. Despite getting blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend, it was a solid ending to the career of Ben Roethlisberger, who got Pittsburgh into the playoffs one more time before calling it quits.
NFL
NBC Sports

Carson Wentz fires back at comments from Colts owner

From the reaction in Indianapolis to Carson Wentz’s ill-fated season with the Colts, you’d think he went 0-17, kidnapped Frank Reich’s dog, and set the team owner’s car on fire in the parking lot on his way out of town. No one has seemed to have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two former Browns sign with the Steelers Thursday

As the Cleveland Browns have slowly pulled themselves out of the dregs of the NFL landscape, more and more former players are finding the ability to stick around the league. At one point, only a few former Browns scattered the league. A lot of Johnny Manziel, Justin Gilbert and Brandon Weeden making it six or fewer years in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About Jameis Winston Relationship

Earlier this offseason, Andy Dalton made his free-agency decision and it was a bit of a surprise. Dalton chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. There’s a clear understanding he’ll be the backup to Jameis Winston. Although Dalton has fought for a starting position time and time...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady did NOT want Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had the most bizarre offseason of any franchise so far. Tom Brady returned from retirement then shortly after, Bruce Arians retired as the head coach and took a front-office job. Now, Todd Bowles takes over as head coach and Brady might be through the roof about it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy