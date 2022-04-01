The Best Body Lotions for Men in 2022 [ photo ]

Do men need body lotions? The short answer is, yes! As the body’s largest organ, the skin is important to overall health. When the skin is hydrated and nourished, it is resilient in the face of environmental aggressors, such as chemical pollutants and harmful UVA/UVB rays.

Like facial skin, the skin on the body can show visible signs of aging, such as loss of firmness, discoloration, and wrinkles. It is also subject to dryness, acne, and irritation. While genetics and lifestyle choices are important, using a quality body lotion is the most effective way to maintain optimal skin health. Lotions balance the skin to prevent irritation, environmental damage, and visible signs of aging.

Keeping in mind that us guys have thicker skin that requires more active hydration, we have selected the best body lotions for men in 2022 so that you can choose the best option for your skin.

1. Blu Atlas | Moisturizing Cream

Although marketed as a facial moisturizer, this ultra-hydrating formula from premium men’s grooming line Blu Atlas is powerful enough for use as a body lotion. The potent botanical ingredients deliver deep and lasting hydration and antioxidant protection.

Key ingredients include moisture-rich mango seed butter, an abundant source of reparative lipids, and antioxidants that resurface and shield the skin from oxidative stress and sun damage. Plus, seaweed extract gently exfoliates and balances skin sebum levels to reveal a radiant, youthful glow.

This high-powered moisturizer from Blu Atlas is 100% vegan, sustainably sourced, and free of harsh synthetic ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. It is lightly scented with the brand’s popular signature fragrance, a masculine blend of musk and citrus. You are sure to enjoy the soothing and restorative benefits of this all-natural formula from head to toe. Be sure to explore the full range of Blu Atlas personal care products for clean, effective grooming solutions.

2. MenScience | Advanced Body Lotion

Soften and hydrate your skin with this light, oil-free formula from MenScience, a leader in high-performance men’s skincare solutions. This fast-absorbing lotion nourishes and protects the skin with a comprehensive blend of all-natural moisturizers and antioxidants.

Enjoy both immediate relief and lasting anti-aging benefits with this active infusion of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera. These moisturizing superstars deliver deep and lasting hydration to boost skin elasticity and suppleness. Plus, a powerhouse antioxidant medley of vitamins A, C, D, and E works to resurface, brighten, and protect the skin while oat and soy extracts soothe inflammation.

This revitalizing and softening lotion is a great choice for moisturizing protection year-round. Add the lightweight, residue-free formula to your grooming regimen for dramatic skin benefits.

3. Art of Sport | Daily Skin Lotion

Next, we recommend this lightweight yet powerfully hydrating lotion from the advanced natural grooming brand Art of Sport. This brand offers effective, clean skincare products that are tailored to the needs of professional athletes. Their body lotion delivers deep, residue-free hydration along with powerful botanical antioxidants to repair problem skin.

The paraben- and sulfate-free formula features a rich, softening blend of shea butter, jojoba, and sunflower seed oil to restore and protect the skin. Plus, aloe vera and vitamins B and E combine to purify, heal, and strengthen the skin, both sealing in vital moisture, and preventing free radical damage from oxidative stress.

This high-performance product is certified cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-recommended. Try this freshly scented botanical blend for exhilarating hydration that won’t disappoint.

4. Horace | Nourishing Body Lotion

This plant-powered emulsion from the fashionable grooming brand Horace is an excellent choice for lightweight and fast-absorbing hydration. The innovative formula is made with an impressive 98% naturally sourced ingredients that soothe, nourish, and soften the skin while locking in moisture for noticeably supple skin throughout the day.

Shea butter and papyrus milk nourish and hydrate the skin, while organic calendula and aromatic peppermint essential oil combine to revitalize and fortify the skin with abundant antioxidants.

This calming formula is vegan and free of silicones, parabens, and mineral oil. It is a great choice for all skin types to enjoy rich hydration with a clean finish.

5. The Fellowship | Toning Body Moisturiser

The Fellowship is a recently launched men’s grooming brand of curated, small-batch skincare formulations that feature cutting-edge botanical ingredients. Their award-winning body lotion not only hydrates the skin but tightens and firms to accentuate muscle tone.

The unique, all-natural solution features a synergistic blend of ultra-hydrating aloe vera, organic shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. Plus, Crocus chrysanthus bulb extract stimulates skin cell renewal to reverse visible signs of aging, while sweet almond oil delivers a potent dose of vitamin E to brighten and protect.

This innovative product is certified cruelty-free and made of 100% natural, vegan ingredients. It is suitable for all skin types, and even functions as a hand and foot treatment.

6. Billy Jealousy | Sake Bomb Body Moisturizer

This award-winning lotion from respected grooming brand Billy Jealousy is made with active botanical ingredients that soothe, hydrate, and reverse signs of aging. The nourishing daily body moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and features a unique and alluring sake scent.

The innovative natural components include soothing and conditioning Monoi oil and vitamin E, which nourish and revitalize the skin for a healthy glow. Plus, yogurt powder gently exfoliates and tones the skin while stimulating collagen production to firm and tighten.

Use this high-performance moisturizer daily for total body rejuvenation. All Billy Jealousy products are vegan, sustainably sourced, and paraben-free.

7. Aesop | Resolute Hydrating Body Balm

This rich, softening moisturizer from innovative luxury skincare brand Aesop deeply hydrates and conditions the skin with shea butter and sweet almond oil. Wheat germ extract helps to fortify the skin’s moisture barrier, sealing in hydration and balancing the skin’s sebum levels while smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, beta carotene increases cell turnover to turn back the clock on your skin, also providing natural antioxidant protection from photodamaging UVA/UVB rays.

Soften, smooth, and rejuvenate your skin with this premium balm. It features an alluring artisan fragrance of patchouli and black pepper.

8. Baxter of California | Hydro Salve Body Lotion

This lightweight moisturizer from top grooming brand Baxter of California nourishes the skin with softening glycerin and protective coriander seed oil. Rich in vitamins C and E, coriander seed oil detoxes and soothes the skin, while brightening the complexion for an anti-aging effect.

This silky, paraben-free formula features Baxter’s signature Fresh Citrus and Herbal-Musk scent. Apply it daily as needed for gentle yet effective skin-refining benefits.

9. Lumin | Conditioning Body Balm

This rich, comforting moisturizer from Lumin deeply conditions, hydrates, and firms your skin with powerful botanical ingredients. It features Centella asiatica, a time-honored staple of traditional Asian medicine, which speeds cell renewal and collagen synthesis to calm and heal sun-damaged skin while smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. The rich base of shea butter calms inflammation and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier for lasting, hydration.

You are guaranteed to see healthier, glowing skin after just a few applications of this premium body lotion. Lumin products are clean and suitable for all skin types, backed by proven results.

10. Brickell | Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Men

Next, we recommend this restorative body lotion from high-end grooming brand Brickell, a great source for effective men’s skincare with premium, all-natural ingredients. This formula remedies even severely dry, chapped skin with a nourishing and protective blend of jojoba, shea butter, and vitamin E. Plus, extracts of green tea and willow bark soothe inflammation and tone the skin.

This fast-absorbing and non-greasy lotion is available in both scented and unscented versions. Brickell products are made with the highest-grade natural ingredients, and free of toxic synthetic additives, suitable for all skin types.

11. Jack Black | Cool Moisture Body Lotion

Soothe, refresh, and hydrate your skin with this lightweight body lotion from Jack Black. The lightly scented formula features high-quality botanical moisturizers, such as softening and protective Macadamia nut oil, jojoba, and glycerin. Plus, soy protein and vitamin E combine to fortify and smooth the skin, while a gentle menthol derivative cools and soothes inflammation.

Replenish your skin with this well-rounded product from Jack Black, a trusted name ineffective men’s skincare solutions.

12. MARLOWE. | Extra Moisturising Body Lotion

A new name in men’s care, Marlowe has achieved best-selling success with its straightforward line of craft men’s grooming and skincare essentials. All products are competitively priced and made with clean, high-performance ingredients that are safe and effective for all skin types.

Their body lotion provides immediate relief to severely dry skin with a restorative and conditioning blend of aloe, glycerin, and algae extract. The lightly scented, paraben-free formula is ideal for use on both the hands and body.

13. Bulldog Skincare | Original Body Lotion

Next, we recommend this simple, effective, and affordable body lotion from eco-friendly grooming brand Bulldog Skincare. The gentle, clean formula absorbs quickly and provides a guaranteed 24 hours of skin hydration. It is made with active botanical ingredients that soothe, soften, and nourish to relieve dry skin with a non-greasy finish.

The key ingredients include soothing aloe vera and green tea, which balance and rejuvenate the skin with potent antioxidants. The restorative formula also includes camelina oil, a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that soften the skin and reduce visible signs of aging.

Enjoy hours of comforting skin hydration with this paraben-free option. It is suitable for all skin types.

14. Le Labo | Body Lotion

Treat your skin with this plant-based daily body lotion from luxury fragrance and personal care line Le Labo. The brand is known for its carefully curated skincare products and deluxe botanical ingredients. Their gentle body lotion is made with a nourishing blend of coconut, sweet almond, and avocado oils. Rich in soothing and reparative antioxidants and fatty acids, this formula delivers deep hydration with a non-greasy finish.

Like all Le Labo products, this lotion is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. It features the subtle, woody scent of the Japanese hinoki tree.

15. Malin + Goetz | Vitamin B5 Body Lotion

Next, we recommend this lightweight and high-performance body lotion from cult skincare brand Malin + Goetz. The clean, effective line is a great choice for sensitive skin. Its fast-absorbing body moisturizer delivers deep and lasting hydration with an effective synthesis of botanical oils, fatty acids, and vitamin B5.

The light citrus fragrance is a customer favorite. Soothe your skin and delight your senses with this quality offering from Malin + Goetz.

16. Oars + Alps | Body Lotion

Oars + Alps is a reliable brand when it comes to effective, clean men’s grooming products. Their body lotion protects and nourishes dry skin with a silky and non-greasy formula. Sunflower oil and shea butter deliver deep hydration, while vitamin E protects the skin from oxidative stress and reverses visible signs of aging.

This multitasking formula also includes magnesium and arnica to soothe sore muscles. A great choice for an active lifestyle, this straightforward and affordable option from Oars + Alps comes highly recommended.

17. American Crew | Acumen 24h Hand and Body Hydrator

Next, we recommend this long-lasting moisturizer from American Crew, a reliable source for quality men’s care products. This nourishing and revitalizing lotion features the brand’s patented anti-aging complex of hyaluronic acid and antioxidants that turns back the clock on visible signs of aging such as wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Revitalize and protect your skin from head to toe with this multitasking body lotion from a leader in men’s grooming and skincare.

18. Juvena Rejuven® Men | Moisture Boost Body Lotion

This revitalizing moisturizer from premium Swiss skincare brand Juvena is a great option for men of all skin types. The fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula is made with skin-conditioning avocado oil that delivers deep, lasting hydration. It also features Guarana extract, which carries an abundant source of antioxidants that are known to even skin tone, boost collagen production, and combat infection.

Nourish your skin with this lightly scented daily moisturizer from an innovative anti-aging brand.

19. Olivina Men | Hydrating Body Moisturizer

Protect, nourish, and hydrate your skin with this olive oil-based moisturizer from eco-friendly grooming brand Olivina Men. The organic formula features organic hemp oil and elderberry extract, which soothe and fortify the skin with powerful antioxidants. This conditioning formula is scented with the brand’s alluring signature fragrance of spicy cedarwood, vanilla, bourbon, and lavender, made with pure essential oils.

This gentle, all-natural body lotion is safe for all skin types. It is certified cruelty-free, vegan, and free of harmful synthetics such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

20. Clinique for Men | Moisturizing Lotion

Closing our list is this bestselling men’s body lotion from dermatologist-recommended brand Clinique. This lightweight formula is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, a great choice for even the most sensitive skin.

The botanically boosted formula guarantees all-day hydration with ingredients that are tailored to men’s skincare needs. It features deep conditioning glycerin and protective sesame oil, as well as soothing and fortifying extracts of cucumber and barley. Restore your skin’s optimal hydration levels with this gentle yet powerful body lotion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is body lotion, and why do I need it?

Body lotion is a semi-liquid preparation that is applied topically to the skin, most often to hydrate, soften, nourish, and protect it. Lotions are characteristically more fluid than creams and body butter due to their higher water content. This allows rapid skin absorption with a non-greasy finish, as well as the efficient delivery of skincare ingredients.

The primary benefit of body lotion is to supply the skin with hydrating ingredients. Most lotions include hydrating agents that are classed as emollients, humectants, or occlusives according to their skincare benefits. Emollients such as coconut oil soften, nourish, and smooth the surface of the skin. Humectants, such as jojoba and glycerin increase the skin’s moisture-absorbing capacity for deeper hydration. Finally, occlusives, such as shea butter and argan oil form a protective lipid barrier on the surface of the skin to seal in moisture.

Targeted treatment lotions are formulated to remedy various skin concerns, such as dryness, acne, wrinkles, and irritation. Most lotions also provide some environmental protection with antioxidant ingredients. These compounds counteract the skin-damaging effects of oxidative stress from pollution and UVA/UVB exposure to maintain optimal skin health and prevent premature signs of aging.

What ingredients should I choose in a body lotion?

Always go for clean, natural ingredients with proven skincare benefits. Here are some beneficial ones to look out for.

Hyaluronic acid

This ultra-hydrating molecule boosts the skin’s moisture-absorbing capacity, delivering deep, lasting hydration that is oil-free and great for all skin types. It also facilitates collagen and elastin production to firm the skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Antioxidants

These compounds reverse the skin-damaging effects of environmental aggressors, while strengthening the skin to prevent future damage. Some key antioxidants that offer major skincare benefits are vitamins A, B5, C, and E. Green tea extract and essential oils are rich sources of restorative antioxidants.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the most beneficial natural skincare ingredients. It deeply hydrates the skin, while soothing inflammation, detoxifying, and exfoliating. Plus, it promotes the skin’s production of collagen to firm and smooth fine lines, also brightening scars and hyperpigmentation.

Glycerin

Glycerin increases the skin’s water-retention capacity. It also facilitates collagen production and skin cell regeneration, softening and smoothing the surface.

Shea butter

Shea butter softens rough dry skin and protects it from environmental aggressors. It has an abundance of antioxidants and restorative lipids that counteract visible signs of aging. Additionally, it prevents photodamage from UVA/UVB exposure.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil delivers protective hydration, including antibacterial agents to fight infection, and antioxidants that reverse and prevent oxidative stress. Plus, it balances sebum production in the skin.

Peptides

These amino acids, usually plant-derived, are needed for the body’s production of collagen, elastin, and keratin, the main components of skin tissue. When applied topically, peptides firm the skin to reverse visible signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging.

Keep in mind that this list is not exhaustive. Conduct your own research, consult with experts, and don’t hesitate to try a range of formulas until you find the perfect one for your skin.

What ingredients should I avoid in a body lotion?

Unfortunately, many skincare products feature harmful ingredients that not only cause irritation but serious health complications. Always read product labels, and steer clear of these harmful ingredients.

Aluminum

This neurotoxic metal is an endocrine disruptor and carcinogen. It has also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Parabens

These carcinogenic chemicals also interfere with endocrine function. They are often used as preservatives in cosmetic products.

Phthalates

This class of highly toxic chemicals is associated with damage to the kidneys, lungs, liver, and reproductive organs, as well as various types of cancer.

Synthetic dyes and fragrances

Synthetic dyes and fragrances are usually made with toxic chemicals, such as parabens and other known endocrine disruptors. They should be avoided. Choose products that are scented with pure essential oils and botanical extracts.

How do I apply a body lotion?

Select the best body lotion for men you can find, based on your skin type and concerns. Body lotion is best applied right after a hot shower. Dampness and heat open the pores of your skin, optimizing lotion absorption for maximum skin benefits. Pat the skin dry before applying. Dispense a small amount of lotion onto your palm, and proceed to gently moisturize it into the area of skin you want to target. For best results, evenly apply lotion over your entire body. Allow your skin to fully absorb the lotion before dressing. Reapply the lotion as needed throughout the day. Be sure to discontinue use if you experience irritation.

A quality body lotion will hydrate and heal your skin while helping you to look and feel your best. You are sure to find the perfect product for your skin on our list of the best body lotions for men in 2022. starts here.