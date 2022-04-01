ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Stray rain, dipping temperatures

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyxEJ_0ewapVmn00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The wild spring weather continues on Friday.

Expect stray rain showers through mid-afternoon, as well as wing gusts from 25 to 30 mph. It will be colder overnight with temps in the 40s and in some places, dipping down to the 20s.

Near-normal temperatures and quieter weather is expected on Saturday.

On Sunday, more light showers are possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOWl4_0ewapVmn00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

