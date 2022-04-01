Stray rain, dipping temperatures

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The wild spring weather continues on Friday.

Expect stray rain showers through mid-afternoon, as well as wing gusts from 25 to 30 mph. It will be colder overnight with temps in the 40s and in some places, dipping down to the 20s.

Near-normal temperatures and quieter weather is expected on Saturday.

On Sunday, more light showers are possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.