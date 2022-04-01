ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

KFD hosts ribbon cutting event for new facility

By Ty Butler
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFa4V_0ewaoynR00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) is inviting the public to join in the grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration for the department’s new training facility at 2 p.m., April 4.

According to a release from the KFD, the department will commemorate the completion of its new training facility, totaling $800,000 in cost and expanding 6,400 square feet of land.

VSP: Man facing DUI charges after crash kills Milligan runner, injures 2 more

The new building possesses numerous amenities, including bathroom facilities, showers and a full kitchen for workers to enjoy.

The facility will also feature an outdoor classroom, bay area and an indoor classroom with the potential to be split into two classrooms for larger audiences.

JCPD: 1 rider dead after motorcycle crash

The KFD facility currently sits a 4-story burn building and hosts Northeast Tennessee Regional Fire Training Schooling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WBIR

One-of-a-kind East Tennessee park starts taking shape

CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
CLINTON, TN
WJHL

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Community Policy