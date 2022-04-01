EF-2 tornado damage found in Anson County near Polkton, NWS says

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – EF-2 tornado damage has been found in Anson County near Polkton Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh storm survey team.

The NWS said the EF-2 tornado sustained winds up to 120 miles per hour from Thursday’s severe weather that moved quickly through the area.

“They are still at work, so details and additional information will be coming later today,” the National Weather Service said on Friday.

Stanly County, NC

Several Tornado Warnings popped up on Thursday in Anson and Stanly counties.

The NWS told QCN on Friday that they believe Stanly County damage appears to be the end track of the tornado in Anson County.

