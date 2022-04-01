ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City Police respond to shooting at Sumbry Hill Apartments

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Phenix City Police Department is on the scene of a shooting. According to police the shooting happened at Sumbry Hill Apartments, located in the 800 block of 25th Avenue.

Police have not confirmed details about injuries in the incident.

The shooting happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

