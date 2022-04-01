23 Outer Banks Nonprofit Executives Receive Duke University Nonprofit Management Certificates
Nonprofit leaders from throughout the region attended eight days of virtual training that covered the breadth of nonprofit management topics, including finance, development, strategic planning, board governance, and more. All 23 attendees completed the coursework and received Nonprofit Management Certificates from Duke’s Office of Continuing Studies. The training sessions were conducted...islandfreepress.org
Comments / 0