ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

23 Outer Banks Nonprofit Executives Receive Duke University Nonprofit Management Certificates

islandfreepress.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit leaders from throughout the region attended eight days of virtual training that covered the breadth of nonprofit management topics, including finance, development, strategic planning, board governance, and more. All 23 attendees completed the coursework and received Nonprofit Management Certificates from Duke’s Office of Continuing Studies. The training sessions were conducted...

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

South County nonprofits receive grants

VENICE — More than 20 nonprofits received Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation grants to help with everything from free prescriptions to mental health counseling, food and educational field trips for children and families in need.
VENICE, FL
Bangor Daily News

Machias Savings Bank announces recipients in first round of $5,000 grants to nonprofits across the state

Machias Savings Bank announced today the recipients of the first round of grants in its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. Over the course of 2022, the “YES!” Grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.
MACHIAS, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dare County, NC
City
Southern Shores, NC
Dare County, NC
Education
Inc.com

SBA Will Expand a Key Obama-Era Lending Program for Low-Income Business Owners

The Small Business Administration announced reforms to the agency's Community Advantage loan program, offering a shot at more capital for those in underserved communities. The Small Business Administration's Community Advantage pilot program is getting an upgrade. In a joint announcement today, Vice President Kamala Harris and SBA administrator Isabel Guzman...
CREDITS & LOANS
bizjournals

Louisville-based national nonprofit awarded $100K grant

A Louisville-based national nonprofit was one of 10 nonprofits from nine states to receive a $100,000 grant from the Carnegie Corp. of New York. The National Center for Families Learning will use the funding to teach caregivers and children standards-aligned science skills to increase their understanding of science-related challenges in their communities, according to a news release from the Carnegie Corp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Franklin News Post

Nonprofits prepare for SML Gives Day on March 16

The first SML Gives Day is set to kick off March 16. The event is expected to provide a boost of charitable donations from the lake community as several nonprofits are starting to feel the squeeze from recent shifts in the economy. There will be 13 lake area organizations participating...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Nonprofits#Volunteers#College#Outer Banks Nonprofit#Covid#Community Foundation#Peace Garden Project
Flathead Beacon

Housing Nonprofit Searching for Land Partnership

Before more than 100 individuals were told to move out of their rooms at the FairBridge Inn and Suites in February, displacing many of them and drawing outcry from the community, Cassidy Kipp of Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana (CAPNM) had already been receiving stacks of applications from people in desperate need of housing.
HOMELESS
Kait 8

Jackson County nonprofit look toward new expansion

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Every Child is Ours is a Tuckerman organization that has seen major growth recently, and with that, leaders are looking toward adding to their building. Thanks to a grant from the federal government, the organization will be almost doubling the size of its building in what...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
AL.com

What happens to nonprofits when student volunteers disappear?

When the pandemic shut schools two years ago, Scott Losavio faced a problem afflicting students, administrators and communities everywhere: What happens when all the student volunteers disappear?. As service coordinator at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Losavio helps students fulfill the school’s requirement to perform community service hours....
BATON ROUGE, LA
pymnts

With NFT Creators Program, Visa Is Building a Community of Artist-Entrepreneurs

The Visa Creator Program is a lot of things, according to Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto for the credit card and payments giant. It’s a mentorship program. It’s a way of helping people support their art, music and filmmaking skills. It’s a way of bringing the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to creators — assisting them with the technical and commercial aspects while discovering its potential as a medium for innovation.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Citrus County Chronicle

Nonprofit Spotlight: Academy of Environmental Science

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all. To have your nonprofit organization...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy