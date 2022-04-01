23 Outer Banks Nonprofit Executives Receive Duke University Nonprofit Management Certificates

Machias Savings Bank announced today the recipients of the first round of grants in its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. Over the course of 2022, the “YES!” Grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.

MACHIAS, ME ・ 15 DAYS AGO