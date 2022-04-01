ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Yellowstone: The shining beacon for conservation

By George Wuerthner
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2022 is the 150th birthday of the creation of Yellowstone National Park in 1872. The establishment of the park is something to celebrate globally. It is a shining beacon for conservation as well as public ownership. I don’t think most people appreciate today what a remarkable achievement it...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone River#Wildlife Conservation#Congress#Timber And Stone Act
Taste of Country

Sam Elliott Has Harsh Words for ‘Yellowstone’

Sam Elliott had previously hinted that he eyes Yellowstone suspiciously, but during a new interview, the 1883 actor flat-out admits he doesn't care for it. Elliott also reveals he's not a fan of one of the all-time great Western actors. The issue, Elliott tells Marc Maron on the WTF With...
CELEBRITIES
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Travel
99.9 The Point

This Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with Snowmobiles

It's hard to impress a bison and not necessarily safe to try. You can ask a group of snowmobilers who just recently traversed Yellowstone National Park in a snowstorm. No, the bison they encountered was not impressed. Here's the backstory on this fun winter Yellowstone moment:. This woman was enjoying...
CARS
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Filmed Sparring on Snowy Road

Catch a stunning glimpse into the lives of Yellowstone National Park bison as these two massive bulls spar it out in the middle of a snow-covered road. As Yellowstone National Park’s lead ranger, Tara Ross, told me for our National Parks Journal, “Being up and close with bison in the middle of their rut is unbelievable. The traffic jams in some areas become crazy, because you can’t move them! And why would we?” she laughed.
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

Yellowstone National Park Shows Proof Spring Is Here

There are several signs that Spring has sprung. The time change, the sun staying up later, birds nesting on your porch, Spring snow showers, warmer temps, and oh yeah, bears!. Yes, it's a sure-fire way to know when Spring has sprung when bears are up and about from their hibernation. I'm sure the unseasonably warm temps we've had the past week have probably given them a nudge to wake up and start roaming around the countryside.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy