LCM (50m) South Africa’s best talent will soon be taking to the Newton Park Swimming Pool in pursuit of spots on the World Championships and Commonwealth Games rosters. The 2022 South African Championships span Wednesday, April 6th through Monday, April 11th, with women’s heats starting bright and early at 7:30 am while men’s heats begin at 11:00 am local. The combined finals sessions are slated to start at 6:00 pm local.

