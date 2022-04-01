ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Mclusky Announce First US Shows In 18 Years

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this morning, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Mclusky’s sophomore album Mclusky Do Dallas. Apparently the band are in a celebratory mood themselves, because they just announced their first North American...

American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. More from Variety. The pop star will travel across the globe,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
cruisehive.com

Two Years Since Carnival Cruise Line First Announced Unprecedented Suspension

Carnival Cruise Line will have all of its ships operational by May 2 of this year. This is the day that Carnival Splendor resumes operations from Seattle, Washington. Carnival Splendor resuming operations will end a period of two years that started on March 13, 2020. Since then, we’ve seen the departure of multiple Fantasy-class vessels and the arrival of one of the most modern cruise ships in the world.
INDUSTRY
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream The Rural Alberta Advantage’s New The Rise EP

Last month, the Rural Alberta Advantage returned with their first new music in five years, a pair of tracks called “CANDU” and “AB Bride.” Today, the band — which now has keyboardist and vocalist Amy Cole back in the fold — is releasing a whole new EP, The Rise, which includes those two songs and four more. The band are teasing it as the first of three releases that are planned for the rest of this year.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Steve Morse Announces Hiatus From Deep Purple Due to THIS Heartbreaking Reason

Steve Morse announced his hiatus from Deep Purple's shows and projects due to a heart-wrenching reason. Deep Purple recently braved the COVID-19 pandemic after the health issue kept them away from their fans for years. They recently marked their return in February, kicking off their 2022 shows with three stops in Florida.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Marci (TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) – “Entertainment”

Marta Cikojevic joined the Montreal dream-pop band TOPS on keyboard in 2017, right around the time they released their excellent album Sugar At The Gate. TOPS have released one more album since then, 2020’s I Feel Alive, and they’ve put out some stray singles. Today, Cikojevic is unveiling her solo project, Marci, with her first-ever single “Entertainment,” which was produced by her TOPS bandmate David Carriere. “‘Entertainment’ is having fun flirting with life, with lust, or without purpose,” Cikojevic said in a statement. “Its conception was uncomplicated, we took parts from a song that was proving difficult to finish, added some new ingredients and it came out like cake.” Listen below.
MUSIC
WABE

'Speaking of Music': YANG

YANG is an R&B singer-songwriter living in Atlanta. Her music draws influence from her experience as an immigrant from India, and she attributes healing to the creation of music around traumatic chapters from her past. Her featured track, “Everything Is Alright,” was created during the COVID lockdown. While it represented...
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

Watch Parquet Courts’ A. Savage Paint A Mural Of Classic Beggars Group Albums

Parquet Courts guitarist A. Savage is also a painter, and a few years ago he was commissioned to paint a mural at the London headquarters of Beggars Group, the record company conglomerate that includes 4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL, and Young. A just-released video gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his process and how he constructed a mural highlighting a wide array of classic Beggars Group releases.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in February, Willie Nelson announced he’d be releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” and “Energy Follows Thought.” Today, he’s back with another.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Blood In The Snow”

Orlando Higginbottom, the British dance producer who records under the name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, has been busy lately. Right now, for the first time, he’s up for a Grammy; the Bonobo/TEED collab “Heartbreak” is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. But there hasn’t been a Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album since his 2012 debut Trouble. This summer, though, we’ll get our first new TEED album in a decade.
MUSIC
Stereogum

RLYR – “Wrack”

Back in 2016, three long-tenured members of the Chicago metal community got together to form a new instrumental trio. RLYR — pronounced “Relayer” — is Pelican guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw, Bloodiest bassist Colin DeKuiper, and Locrian drummer Steven Hess. RLYR released their debut album Delayer in 2016, and they followed it two years later with Actual Existence. Today, RLYR have announced a new self-titled LP that’s coming later this spring. It’ll be the band’s first album in four years.
CHICAGO, IL

