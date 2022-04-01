ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey says he's 'fairly serious' about wanting to retire from acting: 'I've done enough'

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Jim Carrey.

Getty Images

  • Jim Carrey says he's seriously contemplating retiring from acting.
  • He made the revelation while talking to "Access Hollywood" this week.
  • "I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," he said.

Jim Carrey says he might be ready to stop acting.

In a surprising reveal, the legendary comic told "Access Hollywood" during a promotional interview for"Sonic the Hedgehog 2," that it might be time to head off into the sunset. Carrey plays the villain Robotnik in the movie, out April 8.

"Well, I'm retiring," he said during the interview, released on Thursday. "I'm being fairly serious."

"It depends," he continued. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

Carrey said the reason for him really thinking about retirement is that he's enjoying doing painting these days and loves "my spiritual life."

"And this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," Carrey added.

A representative for Carrey didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

If Carrey does retire he will leave behind an incredible filmography that boasts some of the greatest comedies in the modern era, including "Dumb and Dumber," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," and "The Mask."

Later in his career, he turned to more serious work like "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Man on the Moon," and "The Truman Show." The latter two earned him Golden Globe wins.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 60

Andrew Morales
1d ago

well who could blame him he's worth$184 million dollars and he really doesn't need the work just like jack Nicholson he's worth $400million dollars so he doesn't act any more so if the mask aka Jim Carrey wants to retire from the business I say thanks for all the laugh's and years of entertainment god speed

Reply
4
frankly speaking
1d ago

I thought u already retired bc I haven't seen u in anything in awhile! You have done enough in film, we're done with you as well so it's mutual.

Reply(8)
8
myopiniononly
1d ago

thanks Jim!!!enjoy your retirement. at least you don't have to count on Medicare for survival you have your well earned money to let you have a good life

Reply(4)
3
