The Wanted fans in tears as Siva Kaneswaran shares video of late Tom Parker messing around at video shoot

By Jack White
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SIVA Kaneswaran has shared a video of his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker following his tragic death.

Singer Tom passed away on Wednesday aged 33 after a battle with cancer and Siva, 33, took to Instagram today to share a memory of their time together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewI96_0ewamuC700
Siva posted a clip of him and Tom messing around on a video shoot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUhiA_0ewamuC700
He captioned the sweet post: "That smile. Love him"

In the clip Siva jokingly tells Tom to get off his phone and back to work.

Laughing, Tom looks up and says: "The irony!"

Alongside the throwback clip, Siva wrote: "That smile [red heart emoji]. Love him."

Siva posted another emotional tribute to his pal yesterday, sharing a clip of them on stage with the other members of The Wanted.

Their hit Gold Forever played as Tom, Siva, Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness hugged.

Siva wrote: "We'll always be there for you brother."

He added: "Always & Forever ❤️ Our Tommy boy."

The Wanted fans were overcome with emotion following Siva's post.

One wrote: "He’s already shining bright ❤️."

Another said: "Some people stay gold forever! 🤍 We will always love you, Tom."

And a third added: "Always & Forever 💔 I feel broken, I can't stop crying. Forever my 5 boys 💛 sending all my love to all of you 💛💛💛💛💛. Fly high Tom 🕊🦋."

The boys posted a joint statement after Tom's wife Kelsey broke the sad news on Wednesday.

They wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

"He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

They ended the post: "Tom Parker 1988-2022"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354ums_0ewamuC700
The Wanted posted a statement following Tom's tragic death on Wednesday

