Sage Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Promising Results from the Phase 2 LUMINARY Study of SAGE-718 in Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Data to be Presented During the Emerging Science Session at the American Academy of Neurology's 74th Annual Meeting. The LUMINARY Study is a Phase 2, open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of SAGE-718 once daily in individuals with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer's...

