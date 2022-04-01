Snow Squall Warning in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties

A Snow Squall Warning is in effect for Ashland, Richland, Wayne and Holmes counties until 12:15 p.m.

This is impacting I-71 and U.S. 30.

A dangerous snow squall in the area is causing whiteout conditions. If you can wait to travel - DO IT. Use extreme caution if you must travel.

