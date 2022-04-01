Second Annual ‘bed build’ for kids in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) joins Mayor Charlies Patricelli, to invite residents to volunteer on April 2, to help make sure no kid sleeps on the floor In Watervliet. The second annual event will be held at the Watervliet Dome on Second Avenue from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Whether you would like to join to build beds or donate to this event, SHP said they are specifically looking for pillows and comforters for older boys. If anyone might know of someone in the Watervliet area, who could use some beds for their kids, between three to 17 years old. Residents can reach out to SHP through the Mayor’s Office at (518) 270-3815 .

The SHP NY-Mechanicville chapter is part of a national organization that helps provide a solution to child bedlessness across the country. The nonprofit organization relies on volunteers along with sponsor participants by contributing to building beds for kids.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.