ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester police ask for help in identifying people in unsolved murder case

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUcYY_0ewajR2d00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help in identifying individuals who may have information regarding a murder last fall.

Police say Rashad Byrd was found shot to death inside his vehicle on Brown Street on October 26. Authorities say the investigation revealed that he was actually shot at 515 Portland Avenue.

Authorities are now asking the public for help identifying the individuals who may have information regarding the murder.

Police say anyone with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Officials say those with information can contact Major Crimes Unity at 585-428-7157 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbT27_0ewajR2d00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, NY
City
Rochester, NY
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Unsolved#Major Crimes Unity#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Woman who intentionally hit Trooper with U-Haul has been arrested for police chase before

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police say a woman intentionally hit a trooper with a U-Haul truck that was wanted in connection with another crime Friday morning. It started at around 8:15 a.m. on the New York State Thruway and on 490 at the Monroe-Ontario County line when the trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver made a U-turn and hit the trooper while he was standing outside his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy