Rochester police ask for help in identifying people in unsolved murder case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help in identifying individuals who may have information regarding a murder last fall.

Police say Rashad Byrd was found shot to death inside his vehicle on Brown Street on October 26. Authorities say the investigation revealed that he was actually shot at 515 Portland Avenue.

Authorities are now asking the public for help identifying the individuals who may have information regarding the murder.

Police say anyone with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Officials say those with information can contact Major Crimes Unity at 585-428-7157 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov .

