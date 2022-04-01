ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns confident about David Njoku contract extension before July 15

By Jason Burgos
 1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly working on a David Njoku contract extension to keep their former first-round pick and veteran tight end around long term.

Njoku had a bit of fun with fans on Friday morning when he tweeted his intentions of having his agent ask for a trade from the team he has played his first five seasons as a professional football player. “Good morning all, I have instructed my agent @malkikawa to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first…,” he wrote on Twitter.

Cleveland Browns working towards David Njoku contract extension before July 15

For many who could care less what date it was, they were stunned by the news. That was until they realized today is April Fools and Njoku got one over on all of them. Truth be told, the 29th pick in the 2017 draft is not looking for an out from Cleveland. On the contrary, he is hoping to remain a member of the Browns roster for several more years to come.

  • David Njoku stats (2021): 475 receiving yards, 36 receptions, 4 touchdowns

Later in the day, after also being fooled by the Njoku tweet, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport had some real news to report, and that was the revelation of the Browns and their starting TE being in negotiations on a long-term contract extension.

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

“Here is a real update, amidst this April Fool’s joke: The #Browns and TE David Njoku are in active talks on an extension, sources say, and there is confidence it can get done by the July 15 deadline. Now back to ignoring everything (besides this) online today,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the team slapped a franchise tag on Njoku after he had finished out his original rookie contract. In 2022 he is set to make $10.9 million.

Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns fans: ‘You’re getting a QB that’s first class’

The July 15 deadline Rapoport mentioned is the final date where players with franchise tags can sign new contract extensions. Otherwise, they must play out the terms of the tag and cannot sign a multi-year deal with their team until after the season.

