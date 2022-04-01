ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Libraries announce amnesty program for late fines

By Staff Reports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Friday, April 1, the Washington Parish Library kicked off a six-month “Fine Amnesty Pilot Program.”. Through Saturday, Oct. 1, library users will be forgiven of all previous overdue fines for library books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines. We welcome library users to return any materials that have been long overdue. In...

