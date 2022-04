CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Home Run Hat is dead. But the Phillies will have some type of dugout celebration after someone hits a long ball this season. "There definitely will be something," Bryce Harper said Wednesday. "We just have to figure it out. We'll talk about it. I think it's cool. There's a lot of teams in baseball that are doing it. We'll just have to figure out something that works for us."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO