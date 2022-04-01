ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Michael Mattioli's final hearing before trial today

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUbeM_0ewahDrH00

A former Milwaukee Police Officer charged with 1st degree reckless homicide is set to be back in court Friday for his final hearing before trial.

Michael Mattioli is charged in the death of Joel Acevedo. It happened at a party at Mattioli's home in April of 2020 when he was off duty. In May a judge ordered the city of Milwaukee to release officer body camera and dashboard camera footage from the incident.

The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m.

Mattioli has pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide charges. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold after an argument escalated at Mattioli's home. Mattioli resigned from the police department in September, after serving as an officer since 2009.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Acting Milwaukee mayor's brother charged in shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mayoral candidate's brother has been charged in connection with a shooting. Allen Addison Jr., 37, of Milwaukee, was charged with one count each of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Addison...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YourCentralValley.com

Hearing over new Scott Peterson trial resumes

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Scott Peterson’s fight for a new trial resumes this morning as he and his attorneys will continue to claim he didn’t get a fair trial. He was convicted in 2004 for killing his wife Laci and their unborn child Connor. Peterson’s attorney claims juror Richelle Nice tried to be on the […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

CPS settles with families who say sons with disabilities were raped in school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two families accuse the same teen of raping their sons in a school bathroom. Both sons are Chicago Public Schools students with disabilities, and the families sued the district – only for CPS to fight back. But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, the district has now given up its fight. The parents of the two teenagers say their sons were raped in a bathroom at William J. Bogan Computer Technical High School, 3939 W. 79th St., in 2016. They say his attacker was another student with disabilities. ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Police Investigating Quadruple Shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee that took place early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred about 4:31 a.m. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy