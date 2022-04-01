Michael Mattioli's final hearing before trial today

A former Milwaukee Police Officer charged with 1st degree reckless homicide is set to be back in court Friday for his final hearing before trial.

Michael Mattioli is charged in the death of Joel Acevedo. It happened at a party at Mattioli's home in April of 2020 when he was off duty. In May a judge ordered the city of Milwaukee to release officer body camera and dashboard camera footage from the incident.

The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m.

Mattioli has pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide charges. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold after an argument escalated at Mattioli's home. Mattioli resigned from the police department in September, after serving as an officer since 2009.

