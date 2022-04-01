ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Ray Cyrus And Snoop Dogg Team Up With The Avila Brothers For “A Hard Working Man”

By Aaron Ryan
 1 day ago
Gonna go ahead and get this out of the way now: No, this is not an April Fool’s joke.

I thought I was being pranked when I opened up Spotify this morning and saw a new song that featured both Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus. But nope, it’s real.

The song is called “A Hard Working Man,” and for this one Snoop and Billy Ray teamed up with R&B group The Avila Brothers. Talk about an interesting combination.

I gotta admit, I was really hoping this was a cover of “Hard Working Man” by Brooks & Dunn, but this is a brand new song. But how great would it have been to hear Snoop and Billy Ray cover some Brooks & Dunn?

Honestly, the new song isn’t that bad. Billy Ray has obviously shown off his R&B/rap chops before with the mega-hit “Old Town Road,” so venturing back into this genre shouldn’t be a big surprise.

But Billy Ray AND Snoop?

Wasn’t expecting that one this Friday morning.

