Chicago high school investigates after teacher hung Black doll in classroom

By Guardian staff
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRcfI_0ewaguyr00
Whitney Young Magnet high school in Chicago. More than 1,000 people signed an online petition calling for the removal of the white teacher. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A prestigious Chicago high school that counts Michelle Obama among its alumni launched an investigation after a white teacher hung a Black doll by its neck in his classroom and was challenged by a Black colleague.

In an email to students and families obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times , Joyce Kenner, principal of the Whitney Young magnet high school, wrote of the Monday incident: “Unfortunately … a teacher hung a small stuffed African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector screen in their classroom.

“The teacher indicated he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it. A colleague approached the teacher about the doll and the conversation between the teachers became contentious.”

Footage of the confrontation was shared on social media. More than 1,000 people signed an online petition calling for the removal of the white teacher.

A parent of a Whitney Young student, Michelle Donegan, told WLS , an ABC affiliate: “I believe he should be removed from the school. His teaching degree should be taken away. He knows what lynching is. He knows what hanging the doll would represent, but did he give any thought to how it would affect the students.”

A student who did not want to be named said: “It really surprised me and I was really disgusted because our school is supposed to be very inclusive and diverse.”

In her email, Kenner said: “It has been my goal to create a community of respect and professionalism over the past 27 years as principal. We strive each day to make sure that every student, faculty and staff member feels comfortable, supported and safe.”

She also said she would “follow the disciplinary protocol established by Chicago public schools”.

In a statement, Chicago public schools said: “Our schools and the district investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with district policies and procedures.”

The Chicago Teachers Union said : “We understand the investigation at Whitney Young is ongoing, but practices that mitigate the harm of racial biases must be also be ongoing, and consistent, in our schools.

“Mayor [Lori] Lightfoot has a responsibility to provide a safe space for every member of our school communities, which is especially important in a district that serves a student population that is 90% Black and Brown children.

“… Practices that mitigate the harm of racial biases must [be] consistent in our schools. And any definition of ‘safety’ must include creating and reinforcing an environment of equity and inclusion for all students, staff and faculty of colour.”

On Wednesday, the school said an unnamed teacher had been suspended. It also held a listening session for students.

Comments / 27

Velma Jackson
1d ago

That's another reason our(all) children have a hard time learning. Some of the teachers are devoting more time trying to carry out their prejudices than trying to teach our children..

Reply(6)
19
Lenora Malone Moore
1d ago

As I continue to say, OUR AFRICAN AMERICAN KIDS ARE THE ONES THAT NEED PROTECTION INSIDE AMERICAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS💯💯

Reply(2)
10
Duchess TRUTH
22h ago

The worst time my daughter's ever had was when they attended an all white schools. They made us feel guilty for making them go. The students were nasty little brats, they learned the N-Word in elementary, white teachers tried to brush their bad language and behavior under the rug, my daughter hair was tied in a knot. It wasn't until high school, it became much more diverse and they were extremely happy to get away from the predominantly white schools. Not to say all schools function that way, it's my experience.

Reply
2
