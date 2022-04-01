ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Outdoor farmers' markets to check out in Dutchess, Orange counties this spring; a list

By Heather Clark, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 1 day ago
Though the wintery weather may have fooled you, it is technically spring. Which means farmers' markets are starting to make their way outside — if they already haven't — across the Hudson Valley.

Know of a market we missed? Send an email with any information to reporter Heather Clark, hclark@gannett.com.

Dutchess County

Beacon: May 1 - November. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 223 Main St., Beacon. Until May, the market is operating under its winter hours where it is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beaconfarmersmarket.org.

Pawling: June 11 - Sept. 24. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pawling Village Green, Charles Colman Boulevard, Pawling. pawlingfarmersmarkets.com.

Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market: May 2 - Oct. 24. Mondays. 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Mid-Hudson Children's Museum, 75 N. Water St., Poughkeepsie. mhcm.org/visit/poughkeepsie-waterfront-market.

Rhinebeck: May 1 - Dec. 18. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rhinebeck Municipal Parking Lot, 61 East Market St., Rhinebeck. There will be no market on Dec. 4. rhinebeckfarmersmarket.com/outdoor-market.

Orange County

Goshen: May 20 - Oct. 28. Fridays. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Orange County Government Center, 255 Main St., Goshen. goshennychamber.com/farmers-market.

Middletown: June 4 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Erie Way Park, 1-31 Union St., Middletown. middletownbid.org/events/farmer-s-market.

Port Jervis: June 4 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmers' Market Square, Hammond Street and Pike Street, Port Jervis. pjfarmmarket.com.

Tuxedo: June 11 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuxedo Train Station. tuxedofarmersmarket.com.

Warwick: May 8 - Nov. 20. Sundays. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bank Street and South Street, Warwick. warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

Columbia County

Copake/Hillsdale: May 21 - Nov. 19. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roe Jan Park, 9140 Route 22, Hillsdale. copakehillsdalefarmersmarket.com.

Ulster County

Kingston: May 7 - Nov. 19. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking lot of the County Courthouse, 285 Wall St., Kingston. kingstonfarmersmarket.org.

New Paltz: June 5 - Nov. 20. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 45 Main St., New Paltz. newpaltzfarmersmarket.org.

Rosendale: June - October. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Willow Kiln Park rosendalefarmersmarketny.com/summer-market.

Saugerties: May 29 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will not be held on Oct. 1. 115 Main St., Saugerties. saugertiesfarmersmarket.com.

Putnam County

Brewster, Hudson Valley Regional Farmers' Market: Year-round. Sundays. 10 a.m to 2 p.m. 15 Mount Ebo Road South, Brewster. hudsonvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

Cold Spring: Year-round. Saturdays. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 NY-9D, Garrison. csfarmmarket.org.

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam. Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.

