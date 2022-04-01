Outdoor farmers' markets to check out in Dutchess, Orange counties this spring; a list

Though the wintery weather may have fooled you, it is technically spring. Which means farmers' markets are starting to make their way outside — if they already haven't — across the Hudson Valley.

Know of a market we missed? Send an email with any information to reporter Heather Clark, hclark@gannett.com.

Dutchess County

Beacon: May 1 - November. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 223 Main St., Beacon. Until May, the market is operating under its winter hours where it is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beaconfarmersmarket.org.

Pawling: June 11 - Sept. 24. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pawling Village Green, Charles Colman Boulevard, Pawling. pawlingfarmersmarkets.com.

Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market: May 2 - Oct. 24. Mondays. 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Mid-Hudson Children's Museum, 75 N. Water St., Poughkeepsie. mhcm.org/visit/poughkeepsie-waterfront-market.

Rhinebeck: May 1 - Dec. 18. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rhinebeck Municipal Parking Lot, 61 East Market St., Rhinebeck. There will be no market on Dec. 4. rhinebeckfarmersmarket.com/outdoor-market.

Orange County

Goshen: May 20 - Oct. 28. Fridays. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Orange County Government Center, 255 Main St., Goshen. goshennychamber.com/farmers-market.

Middletown: June 4 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Erie Way Park, 1-31 Union St., Middletown. middletownbid.org/events/farmer-s-market.

Port Jervis: June 4 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmers' Market Square, Hammond Street and Pike Street, Port Jervis. pjfarmmarket.com.

Tuxedo: June 11 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuxedo Train Station. tuxedofarmersmarket.com.

Warwick: May 8 - Nov. 20. Sundays. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bank Street and South Street, Warwick. warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

Columbia County

Copake/Hillsdale: May 21 - Nov. 19. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roe Jan Park, 9140 Route 22, Hillsdale. copakehillsdalefarmersmarket.com.

Ulster County

Kingston: May 7 - Nov. 19. Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking lot of the County Courthouse, 285 Wall St., Kingston. kingstonfarmersmarket.org.

New Paltz: June 5 - Nov. 20. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 45 Main St., New Paltz. newpaltzfarmersmarket.org.

Rosendale: June - October. Sundays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Willow Kiln Park rosendalefarmersmarketny.com/summer-market.

Saugerties: May 29 - Oct. 29. Saturdays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will not be held on Oct. 1. 115 Main St., Saugerties. saugertiesfarmersmarket.com.

Putnam County

Brewster, Hudson Valley Regional Farmers' Market: Year-round. Sundays. 10 a.m to 2 p.m. 15 Mount Ebo Road South, Brewster. hudsonvalleyfarmersmarket.org.

Cold Spring: Year-round. Saturdays. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 NY-9D, Garrison. csfarmmarket.org.

