Officials identified 36-year-old Rodolfo Puente Rivera who died after a traffic collision in Laredo (Laredo, TX) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 36-year-old Rodolfo Puente Rivera, of San Antonio, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Wednesday night in north Laredo.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on mile marker 12 of Interstate 35 North at the 12800 block of Frontage Road [...]

April 1, 2022

