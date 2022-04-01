Officials identified 36-year-old Rodolfo Puente Rivera who died after a traffic collision in Laredo (Laredo, TX)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Officials identified 36-year-old Rodolfo Puente Rivera who died after a traffic collision in Laredo

 1 day ago

Officials identified 36-year-old Rodolfo Puente Rivera, of San Antonio, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Wednesday night in north Laredo.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on mile marker 12 of Interstate 35 North at the 12800 block of Frontage Road [...]

April 1, 2022

