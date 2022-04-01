Mobilians may qualify for new roofs through city program

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile residents may be eligible to have their roofs replaced as part of the city’s repair program.

The City of Mobile Neighborhood Development Department has a Critical Repair Program where Mobilians can apply to replace their roofs.

The federally funded program allows homeowners to apply for grants that allow the City of Mobile to pay for repairs to their homes, including the replacement of roofs.

Homeowners must meet these requirements:

Must own and occupy the home

Have a “will” or agree to work with Alabama Legal Service to get one

Property must be within the City limits of Mobile

Meet specific income requirements

Applicants will be selected based on need, with priority given to low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners. If you would like to apply, visit the Neighborhood Development Department at 205 Government St. You can also call 251-208-6294 for more information.

