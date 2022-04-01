ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobilians may qualify for new roofs through city program

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLDEV_0ewag4bg00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile residents may be eligible to have their roofs replaced as part of the city’s repair program.

The City of Mobile Neighborhood Development Department has a Critical Repair Program where Mobilians can apply to replace their roofs.

Man accused of firing shots at high school football game at Ladd Stadium arrested

The federally funded program allows homeowners to apply for grants that allow the City of Mobile to pay for repairs to their homes, including the replacement of roofs.

Homeowners must meet these requirements:

  • Must own and occupy the home
  • Have a “will” or agree to work with Alabama Legal Service to get one
  • Property must be within the City limits of Mobile
  • Meet specific income requirements

Applicants will be selected based on need, with priority given to low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners. If you would like to apply, visit the Neighborhood Development Department at 205 Government St. You can also call 251-208-6294 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Preparations for City of Mobile ahead of weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile released a statement about how they are preparing to embrace for the storm that will be making its way through our area Wednesday night into Thursday early morning. The statement said the city will remain in communication with the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and the National […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drive-through rabies clinics planned for April

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Rabies is no joke. So through the month of April the Mobile County Health Department is offering rabies shots for your dog, cat or ferret. The shots are only $12. And to keep people safe, the clinics will be drive through. Remember to bring cash to pay for the shots. The […]
MOBILE, AL
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back: City launches recreation program, 150 new homes coming

Posted: 7:00 am, March 23, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. City council accepts WPA. recreation plan, leader will be sent here. First steps toward organized recreation in Paso Robles were taken Monday night when the city council voted $300 to purchase materials and supplies for the first year’s program and accepted the offer of the WPA to provide trained recreation leadership.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Uban Construction#Mobilians#Alabama Legal Service#Mobile Meet
WKRG News 5

Truck, homes damaged in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Damaging storms rolled through Santa Rosa County early Thursday morning. Milton residents awoke to sounds of winds howling and were surprised by the damage caused by powerful, gusty winds. Some gusts could have reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to the First Alert Storm Team. “It was very scary,” […]
MILTON, FL
WJTV 12

Man wakes up to tornado, finds home destroyed besides bedroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — John Plitsas’ home was destroyed by Thursday morning’s severe weather, and he almost slept through it. “I was asleep,” Plitsas said. “I heard a bunch of noise. I went to get up. I open the door to my bedroom. No house left. Gone.” But his bedroom was left untouched by […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

2 dead after severe weather in Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

City of Canandaigua considers new bike-sharing program

The City of Canandaigua and local business leaders are considering a new bike-sharing program to provide transportation to residents and tourists. HOPR, a self-described “micro-mobility company,” would implement the program on a two-year basis, according to Daily Messenger. The idea for the program started with Canandaigua’s transportation/trolley committee...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WTOV 9

Crews cleaning up damage after possible tornado in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WPEC) – Crews are cleaning up after a possible tornado struck central Florida. Ocala Police and Ocala Fire Rescue shared photos of the Saturday storm damage on Facebook. The photos show an overturned truck, a home with a chunk of its corner wall missing, downed trees and power lines, damaged cars and debris all over the road.
ENVIRONMENT
Quad-Cities Times

The Scott County Jail has a leaky roof that may take months to repair

The Scott County Jail needs emergency roof repairs, county staff say, after it was damaged in the March 5 storms that caused tornadoes and leveled homes in central Iowa. But it could be months before the roof is fixed. Tammy Speidel, facility and support services director, told county supervisors on...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KRMG

Roofs damaged, camper flipped over as storm passes through Inola

INOLA, Okla. — Debris littered an Inola neighborhood Friday morning as a strong storm passed through the night before. Inola Police Chief Brad Craig said reports were starting to come in from the Ruby Estates neighborhood near 4180 Rd and Hwy 412, just outside of town. Campers, trailers and...
INOLA, OK
Washington Post

Tips for choosing a new roof

Roofing or re-roofing your home is no simple task. Every roof is different, whether it’s the style, shape or the underpinning. Location, materials, local building codes and which direction your home faces also must be taken into consideration. And it’s not inexpensive; costs for labor and materials have increased as much as 200 percent since 2019, says Mark Graham, vice president of technical services for the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA). In addition, he says, the roofing industry isn’t immune to supply chain issues and transportation delays. “Nails, fasteners, screws, shingles — maybe you can get some product, but not all at the same time.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy