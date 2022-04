A huge thank you to our community, which continued to support the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community through the tumultuous year of 2021. In a year that held waves of health challenges, the United Way continued the fight, maintaining large financial commitments to our 29 agencies, addressing root causes through our initiatives, and looking for new ways to bring our community together to face our most pressing problems.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO