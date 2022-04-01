Buy Black Business Spotlight: Cierra Nicole Aesthetics

UJAMAA Black Business Days will take place Saturday, March 19, 1-5 p.m., at 2222 S Park St. Come to these unique opportunities to shop, vend, network and experience our UJAMAA Business Networks. Bring a friend to introduce, shop, and join our network for future opportunities.
For 75 years Edwards A-1 Appliance has been the reliable source for all of your appliance needs. And now, after 35 years, owners Pam and Tom Stabler have retired, leaving their beloved business in experienced hands. Their niece, Katie Stabler, started at 10 years old in the Woodland location, then...
We visited the opening of Sooo Delicious Soul Food Cafe located on the 1100 block of Locust in the downtown Philadelphia area. Co-owners Angel Smith and Aminah McDaniel, who have been friends for over 12 years, revealed they first began cooking Sunday dinners for their family before venturing into the food industry.
CBD products and treatments have been on quite the rise over the last several years. All the rage in more "natural" methods of healing and treatment, Heartland Farms took the rising trend - coupled with women empowerment and women in business - and thus an impactful company was born. Beyond...
The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Social media giant Youtube is bringing its Black Voices Fund to the Bluff City. The initiative was launched in 2020 as a multi-year $100 million commitment dedicated to giving black music artists and creators a platform and a voice. It’s called the Future Insider’s Program; as...
A recent video posted on Storyful detailing an attempt to free a deer stuck in a fence is making the rounds online. According to Storyful metadata, the video was shot in Sienna Plantation, Texas by Marco Rangel. The scene opens with a deer stuck in a fence, with the animal's...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Dreaming of a sweet treat? Check out Taste by Spellbound. That’s what Adrienne Miceli did. “I have been a longtime fan of Taste by Spellbound. The adorableness of everything here and the fact that it’s 100% made from scratch, even just as a patron, I totally loved,” she said.
Twigs and Twine is bringing the crafty and creative side to Racine County. When shopping for home decor, art and furnishings, most people turn to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods. What if there was a way to shop for the trendiest items while supporting local businesses? Think about items you’d find on Etsy, but available at an actual storefront. Twigs and Twine is that store.
Every Texan is good with their Texas history and their Texas facts, I am about to give you 8 facts about our Lone Star State and I guarantee you, there will be at least two of them you don't know. 1. Texas is larger than any European country. Texas is...
March is Women’s History Month, and accordingly, it is the perfect time to celebrate women-owned businesses home grown in Ohio. These women entrepreneurs have set goals and embraced challenges, all while being mothers, sisters, daughters and business owners. From nail salons to accounting firms, these talented women do it all and work tirelessly to keep Ohio’s economy moving.
