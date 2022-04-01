Three Ole Miss students named Goldwater Scholars

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – For the first time, three students have been awarded Goldwater Scholarships in a single year at the University of Mississippi (UM).

The Goldwater is one of the oldest and most prestigious national scholarships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. It supports exceptional sophomores and juniors who show promise in becoming the next generation of research leaders in these fields.

UM’s 19th, 20th, and 21st winners were; Ethan Lambert, of Corinth; Reinhard “Matt” Knerr, of Paducah, Kentucky; and Alexandria “Ally” Watrous, of Lexington, Kentucky. All three students are members of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College .

This year, the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation awarded 417 scholarships from a pool of 1,242 undergraduates.

For more information on the Goldwater Scholarships and how to apply, contact the Office of National Scholarship Advisement at onsa@olemiss.edu .

