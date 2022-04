Using alcoholic beverages as an ingredient in sweet and savory cooking is not new, but it has become quite popular. Classics such as coq au vin, beef bourguignon, chicken marsala, beer-boiled bratwurst and contemporary dishes alike, use libations to enhance the flavor of the dish. There are cookbooks devoted to cooking with wine, beer, and liqueurs. Have you ever wondered why some pie dough recipes have a splash of vodka rather than water as an ingredient. The result is a flakey dough and a dough that develops less gluten.

3 DAYS AGO