Click here to read the full article. McGarvey previously served as Target’s director of corporate social responsibility and advised the Apparel Impact Institute. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEdwin USA, Stelapop 'Turn Waste into Something Everyone Loves'Is There Anything Millennials Don't Mind Renting?Here's What Activist Investor Wants from Bed Bath & BeyondBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 DAYS AGO