Walk MS to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host Walk MS 2022 at Trustmark Park. The event will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers said there will be accessible routes that are stroller and mobility device-friendly. People are encouraged to wear orange during the event.

Attendees can register online .

