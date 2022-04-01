ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Walk MS to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis

By Biancca Ball
PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host Walk MS 2022 at Trustmark Park. The event will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Taylor Hicks to perform at Duling Hall

Organizers said there will be accessible routes that are stroller and mobility device-friendly. People are encouraged to wear orange during the event.

Attendees can register online .

