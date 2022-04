COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s show is dedicated to Black Boy Joy. You may have seen the hashtag floating around social media but what exactly does it mean?. Black Boy Joy is all about acknowledging the struggle, building esteem and claiming that space for Black boys to feel happy, proud of who they are and most importantly being free. This week’s guests exude Black Boy Joy, keep scrolling to hear more from the creator of the “26 Affirmation Cards for Black Boys,” the founder of the non-profit organization “Big Homie Lil Homie” and Dr. Gary Bethea, owner of Bethea Family Dentistry.

