Jen Psaki Expected to Join MSNBC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC , according to two people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add another Democratic political operative to the NBCUniversal outlet’s growing roster of opinion hosts.

MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, but Psaki could join the network as soon as the fall, these people suggested, after taking time off and making sure to clear any ethical roadblocks.

She would presumably follow a path already taken by Symone Sanders, a former Biden campaign aide who is starting a new MSNBC role as a weekend anchor and streaming host on Peacock.

Psaki is said to have held talks with a variety of outlets about a potential role, including CNN, where she once served as a political analyst.

Psaki recently spoke with The Cut about her job and the right time to think about leaving it.

“This job feels like icing on the cake to be here at this moment and for this president,” she said. “I also have two little kids and they are magical unicorns in my life. I don’t want to miss moments with them. Even though I try to be present, obviously this job requires a lot. That’s just the nature of it. I have always been very open about the fact that I couldn’t stay forever, even if I wanted to. What I always tell members of my team is that, if you still have the fire in your belly, stay and figure out what your next challenge is. It’s really not about what the title is or what the company is. It’s about your experience and what you can bring to the job.”

