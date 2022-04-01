ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jen Psaki Expected to Join MSNBC

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qY9D1_0ewac16L00

Click here to read the full article.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC , according to two people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add another Democratic political operative to the NBCUniversal outlet’s growing roster of opinion hosts.

MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, but Psaki could join the network as soon as the fall, these people suggested, after taking time off and making sure to clear any ethical roadblocks.

She would presumably follow a path already taken by Symone Sanders, a former Biden campaign aide who is starting a new MSNBC role as a weekend anchor and streaming host on Peacock.

Psaki is said to have held talks with a variety of outlets about a potential role, including CNN, where she once served as a political analyst.

Psaki recently spoke with The Cut about her job and the right time to think about leaving it.

“This job feels like icing on the cake to be here at this moment and for this president,” she said. “I also have two little kids and they are magical unicorns in my life. I don’t want to miss moments with them. Even though I try to be present, obviously this job requires a lot. That’s just the nature of it. I have always been very open about the fact that I couldn’t stay forever, even if I wanted to. What I always tell members of my team is that, if you still have the fire in your belly, stay and figure out what your next challenge is. It’s really not about what the title is or what the company is. It’s about your experience and what you can bring to the job.”

More to come ….

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 13

The Brockster
1d ago

So instead of lying to the nation on a daily basis, she's onlt going to lie to a handful of people now.

Reply
10
Dave Rudnick
1d ago

Is wanting to work for MSNBC an unpleasant side effect of catching covid?

Reply
6
Related
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News

Click here to read the full article. Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter. Puck previously disclosed Melvin’s MSNBC departure. The move is meant to give the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Today' Host Quits His Other Show

Craig Melvin is making some major career moves. The Today co-anchor is set to exit Craig Melvin Reports at the end of the month, a network spokesperson confirmed on Monday, per Deadline and Variety. According to the spokesperson, in Melvin's absence, a rotating lineup of guest anchors will host the MSNBC hour for the foreseeable future. A guest anchor roster has not been revealed at this time. The show will continue to bring on guest anchors until a permanent host is announced at a later time.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Keith Olbermann
WIBC.com

WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Tv News#Democratic#Cnn
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Netflix
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy