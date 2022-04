Bo knows but apparently, not everyone knows Bo. Bo Jackson has long been out of the NFL and MLB, but the former two-sport star is still widely viewed as an absolute legend and among the most popular athletes to have ever played professionally. That being said, there remains a section in the population who have no idea who he is — or at least couldn’t deduce even with clues who Bo Jackson is. Just take for example the three contestants who recently appeared on Jeopardy.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO