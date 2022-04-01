ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Richard Shelby won’t back Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

By Phil Pinarski
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WIAT) — U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) will not be backing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. On Thursday, Shelby met with President Joe Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer to discuss a slew of topics, including Jackson’s qualifications...

www.brproud.com

FOX8 News

Tillis to vote ‘no’ on Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that he would vote against the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Tillis, a Republican in his second term in the Senate, said in a statement released by his office that he thinks Jackson, the first […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Confirmation hearings for Judge Jackson wraps with independent witnesses

With public hearings, the historic —and mostly despicable—confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded on Thursday, March 24. And the Republican Party punctuated their four-day-long, racially charged, and otherwise disrespectful digs at Judge Jackson. In the classic “I’m not racist, I have a Black friend”...
KYTV

Arkansas senator grills Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her record on crime

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their chance to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution. This, following opening statements Monday. The Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law. Sen....
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
