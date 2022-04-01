ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Corey Hudson, Eric Johnson added to Lawrence County Independent Schools board

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
 1 day ago
FAYETTVILLE — After the resignations of three of the board's founding members throughout the opening year for Lawrence County Independent Schools, the board voted Thursday to add two new members; Corey Hudson and Eric Johnson.

Hudson and Johnson were selected from a list of applicants by a nomination committee, headed by LCIS board secretary Jason Lyons and board member Ryan Turner.

After the new additions, the board is now:

  • Chad Shock - interim president
  • Jason Lyons - secretary
  • Ryan Turner
  • Jerry Sonheim
  • Jennifer Armstrong
  • Brian Grissom
  • Corey Hudson
  • Eric Johnson

According to Lyons, training will be scheduled in the future with Indiana Charters for the new board members to bring them up to speed with the others already involved.

In other business

The board approved staffing changes:

New Hires

Amanda Wright, Part-time resource aide and Tiarra Kern, Part-time kitchen staff.

Resignations/Terminations

Zachary Chaney, resource aide and Whitney Evans, middle school social studies instructor.

The calendar for the 2022-23 school year was approved by the board. Key dates on that calendar include:

  • Aug. 9 - first student day
  • Oct. 11-17 - fall break
  • Nov. 23-25 - Thanksgiving break
  • Dec. 22-30 - winter break
  • March 20-24 - spring break
  • May 24 - last student day

Education One, the authorizer for the charter school, presented its monthly report to the board, stating that the school either met or exceeded their standards in each category, except for attendance, where they are approaching standard at 90%.

LCIS was approved for an Amazon Stem Grant, which will provide them with computer science courses for students in grades 6-8.

Local news: Retired Mitchell teacher's children's book published 50 years later.

"It's a three year project based computer science curriculum for middle school that will help students realize their potential through real world problem solving," LCIS principal Joanne Symcox said to describe the courses.

The board approved LCIS director of finance and business Trisha Turner to open a credit card for the school with Old National Bank, which LCIS uses for its banking accounts. Previously in emergency spending situations, Turner said she was forced to use her personal credit card to cover the cost of expenses before eventually being reimbursed.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

