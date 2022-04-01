WEBINAR SERIES SCHEDULED ABOUT TELECOMMUNICATIONS DURING POWER OUTAGES

Developing the first global quality and security standards for ICT is a hallmark achievement for the Telecommunications Industry Association. For over 90 years the Telecommunication Industry Association has worked to strengthen and improve information communications technology (ICT) and serve consumers in businesses across the globe. Drawing on a far-reaching and dynamic ecosystem of international manufacturers and suppliers, network operators, service providers, and others, the association has created enduring ICT best practices and thousands of standards to drive the industry forward.
